XPENG Motors to Premiere Next Production EV at Auto Shanghai 2019

The E28's key style points -- including wide wheelbase, short front overhang, frameless doors, concealed door handles, panoramic windshields -- enhance its coupe silhouette, reinforcing its dynamic balance of speed and elegance.

A four-door coupe, the E28 comes with superior driver-vehicle interaction and cutting-edge autonomous driving features to complement its performance, with driving range, acceleration time and braking performance all boosted.

"Our in-house operating system and proprietary autonomous driving software built on NVIDIA's powerful Xavier chip make E28 the most advanced production model in terms of user interface design and intelligent features in today's China auto market," said Xinzhou Wu, Vice President leading XPENG's autonomous driving unit, speaking during XPENG's appearance at the 2019 NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC19) in Silicon Valley. "The coupe's cutting-edge AV technology complements its high performance and full feature set."

The E28 will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019, with more details on specifications and pricing. The new coupe is on target for commercial launch at end 2019.

XPENG Motors, which has raised some RMB10 billion ($1.48 billion) in total funding, is backed by an extensive group of renowned institutional, corporate and individual investors, including Alibaba, Foxconn, IDG Capital, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital, Primavera Capital Group, Morningside Venture Capital, among others.

About XPENG Motors

XPENG Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. It was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group, Foxconn Group and IDG Capital. XPENG Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

