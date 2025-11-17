XPENG Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB48.33 billion (US$6.79 billion) as of September 30, 2025

Quarterly total revenues were RMB20.38 billion, a 101.8% increase year-over-year

Quarterly gross margin was 20.1%, an increase of 4.8 percentage points over the same period of 2024

Quarterly vehicle margin was 13.1%, an increase of 4.5 percentage points over the same period of 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company,"NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



2025Q3 2025Q2 2025Q1 2024Q4 2024Q3 2024Q2













Total deliveries 116,007 103,181 94,008 91,507 46,533 30,207

Total deliveries of vehicles were 116,007 for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 149.3% from 46,533 in the corresponding period of 2024.





were 116,007 for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 149.3% from 46,533 in the corresponding period of 2024. XPENG's physical sales network had a total of 690 stores, covering 242 cities as of September 30, 2025.





had a total of 690 stores, covering 242 cities as of September 30, 2025. XPENG self-operated charging station network reached 2,676 stations, including 1,623 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of September 30, 2025.





reached 2,676 stations, including 1,623 XPENG S4 and S5 ultra-fast charging stations as of September 30, 2025. Total revenues were RMB20.38 billion (US$2.86 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 101.8% from the same period of 2024, and an increase of 11.5% from the second quarter of 2025.





were RMB20.38 billion (US$2.86 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 101.8% from the same period of 2024, and an increase of 11.5% from the second quarter of 2025. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB18.05 billion (US$2.54 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 105.3% from the same period of 2024, and an increase of 6.9% from the second quarter of 2025.





were RMB18.05 billion (US$2.54 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 105.3% from the same period of 2024, and an increase of 6.9% from the second quarter of 2025. Gross margin was 20.1% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 15.3% for the same period of 2024 and 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025.





was 20.1% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 15.3% for the same period of 2024 and 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025. Vehicle margin , which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 13.1% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 8.6% for the same period of 2024 and 14.3% for the second quarter of 2025.





, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 13.1% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 8.6% for the same period of 2024 and 14.3% for the second quarter of 2025. Net loss was RMB0.38 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.81 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.48 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss (gain) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss was RMB0.15 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.39 billion for the second quarter of 2025.





was RMB0.38 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.81 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.48 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss (gain) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.15 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.39 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.38 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.81 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.48 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss (gain) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.15 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.39 billion for the second quarter of 2025.





was RMB0.38 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.81 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.48 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss (gain) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.15 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.39 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB0.40 (US$0.06) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.20 (US$0.03) for the third quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.





were both RMB0.40 (US$0.06) and were both RMB0.20 (US$0.03) for the third quarter of 2025. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.16 (US$0.02) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.08 (US$0.01) for the third quarter of 2025.





were both RMB0.16 (US$0.02) and were both RMB0.08 (US$0.01) for the third quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB48.33 billion (US$6.79 billion) as of September 30, 2025, compared with RMB47.57 billion as of June 30, 2025. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.

Key Financial Results

(in RMB billions, except for percentage)



For the Three Months Ended % Changei

September 30, June 30, September 30,



2025 2025 2024 YoY QoQ











Vehicle sales 18.05 16.88 8.80 105.3 % 6.9 % Vehicle margin 13.1 % 14.3 % 8.6 % 4.5pts -1.2pts Total revenues 20.38 18.27 10.10 101.8 % 11.5 % Gross profit 4.10 3.17 1.54 166.3 % 29.6 % Gross margin 20.1 % 17.3 % 15.3 % 4.8pts 2.8pts Net loss 0.38 0.48 1.81 -78.9 % -20.3 % Non-GAAP net loss 0.15 0.39 1.53 -90.1 % -60.6 % Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.38 0.48 1.81 -78.9 % -20.3 % Non-GAAP net loss

attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.15 0.39 1.53 -90.1 % -60.6 % Comprehensive loss

attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.50 0.49 2.09 -75.9 % 1.9 %











i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter of 2025, XPENG delivered another set of record results. Vehicle deliveries, revenue, gross margin and cash on hand all reached new highs," said Mr. Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "We are in the early stages of rapid expansion in terms of sales volume and market share, with Robotaxi and humanoid robots advancing rapidly toward mass production. I firmly believe XPENG will evolve into a global embodied AI company. Centered around physical AI applications, we are developing a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and products, alongside a thriving business ecosystem, thereby creating greater value for customers and shareholders worldwide."

"With effective cost control and technology-related revenue streams unlocking greater potential, our gross margin exceeded 20% for the first time in the third quarter," added Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. "Continuous operational improvement deepens our commitment to Physical AI R&D. Meanwhile, we look forward to collaborating with more global business and technology partners to expand the ecosystem for physical AI applications, fostering a virtuous cycle between technological innovation and commercialization."

Recent Developments

Deliveries in October 2025

Total deliveries were 42,013 vehicles in October 2025.





As of October 31, 2025, year-to-date total deliveries were 355,209 vehicles.

2025 XPENG AI Day

On November 5, 2025, XPENG hosted its 2025 AI Day event in Guangzhou. The Company demonstrated its achievements and mass production plans in physical AI, including XPENG VLA 2.0, Robotaxi, Next-Gen IRON humanoid robot.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Total revenues were RMB20.38 billion (US$2.86 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 101.8% from RMB10.10 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 11.5% from RMB18.27 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB18.05 billion (US$2.54 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 105.3% from RMB8.80 billion for the same period of 2024, and an increase of 6.9% from RMB16.88 billion for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to higher deliveries from newly launched vehicle models.

Revenues from services and others were RMB2.33 billion (US$0.33 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 78.1% from RMB1.31 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 67.3% from RMB1.39 billion for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the increased revenues of after-sales services and technical research and development services ("technical R&D services") rendered to a car manufacturer (the "Manufacturer") with the successful achievement of certain key milestones in the current quarter, under the agreement entered into with the Manufacturer.

Cost of sales was RMB16.28 billion (US$2.29 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 90.1% from RMB8.56 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 7.7% from RMB15.11 billion for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.

Gross margin was 20.1% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 15.3% for the same period of 2024 and 17.3% for the second quarter of 2025.

Vehicle margin was 13.1% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 8.6% for the same period of 2024 and 14.3% for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the ongoing cost reduction. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was due to the product generation transition.

Services and others margin was 74.6% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 60.1% for the same period of 2024 and 53.6% for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily attributable to the aforementioned revenue from technical R&D services.

Research and development expenses were RMB2.43 billion (US$0.34 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 48.7% from RMB1.63 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 10.1% from RMB2.21 billion for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models and technologies as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.49 billion (US$0.35 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 52.6% from RMB1.63 billion for the same period of 2024 and an increase of 15.0% from RMB2.17 billion for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily due to the higher commission to the franchised stores driven by higher sales volume and higher marketing and advertising expenses.

Other income, net was RMB0.14 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 251.5% from RMB0.04 billion for the same period of 2024 and a decrease of 40.9% from RMB0.24 billion for the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase and quarter-over-quarter decrease were primarily due to the fluctuations in receipt of government subsidies.

Fair value (loss) gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration was loss of RMB0.07 billion (US$0.01 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with loss of RMB0.16 billion for the same period of 2024 and gain of RMB0.03 billion for the second quarter of 2025. This non-cash (loss) gain resulted from the fair value change of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of DiDi Global Inc. ("DiDi")'s smart auto business.

Loss from operations was RMB0.75 billion (US$0.11 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.85 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.93 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss (gain) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.52 billion (US$0.07 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.57 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.84 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Net loss was RMB0.38 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.81 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.48 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss (gain) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.15 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.39 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB0.38 billion (US$0.05 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.81 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.48 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss (gain) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, was RMB0.15 billion (US$0.02 billion) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2024 and RMB0.39 billion for the second quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.40 (US$0.06) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.91 for the third quarter of 2024 and RMB0.50 for the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.16 (US$0.02) for the third quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.62 for the third quarter of 2024 and RMB0.41 for the second quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB48.33 billion (US$6.79 billion), compared with RMB35.75 billion as of September 30, 2024 and RMB47.57 billion as of June 30, 2025.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 125,000 and 132,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 36.6% to 44.3%.





to be between 125,000 and 132,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 36.6% to 44.3%. Total revenues to be between RMB21.5 billion and RMB23.0 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 33.5% to 42.8%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to become a smart technology company trusted and loved by users worldwide. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value loss (gain) on derivative liability relating to the contingent consideration, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non- GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2025, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)













December 31, 2024 RMB

September 30, 2025 RMB

September 30, 2025 US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 18,586,274

17,532,928

2,462,836 Restricted cash 3,153,390

4,691,122

658,958 Short-term deposits 12,931,757

13,302,720

1,868,622 Restricted short-term deposits 110,699

256,405

36,017 Short-term investments 751,290

3,861,813

542,466 Long-term deposits, current portion 452,326

1,723,868

242,150 Restricted long-term deposits, current portion —

595,897

83,705 Accounts and notes receivable, net 2,449,629

1,635,569

229,747 Installment payment receivables, net, current portion 2,558,756

2,901,912

407,629 Inventory 5,562,922

9,240,680

1,298,031 Amounts due from related parties 43,714

32,871

4,617 Prepayments and other current assets 3,135,312

4,178,866

587,006 Total current assets 49,736,069

59,954,651

8,421,784 Non-current assets Long-term deposits 4,489,036

5,235,357

735,406 Restricted long-term deposits 1,487,688

1,125,186

158,054 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,521,863

12,328,645

1,731,794 Right-of-use assets, net 1,261,663

3,787,840

532,075 Intangible assets, net 4,610,469

4,216,325

592,264 Land use rights, net 2,744,424

3,235,622

454,505 Installment payment receivables, net 4,448,416

4,807,368

675,287 Long-term investments 1,963,194

2,300,564

323,158 Other non-current assets 443,283

1,314,719

184,677 Total non-current assets 32,970,036

38,351,626

5,387,220 Total assets 82,706,105

98,306,277

13,809,004

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)





December 31,

September 30,

September 30,



2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$













LIABILITIES











Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings

4,609,123

3,479,123

488,710 Accounts payable

15,181,585

17,751,381

2,493,522 Notes payable

7,898,896

17,358,089

2,438,276 Amounts due to related parties

9,364

77

11 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

324,496

458,418

64,394 Finance lease liabilities, current portion

41,940

11,907

1,673 Deferred revenue, current portion

1,275,716

1,902,340

267,220 Long-term borrowings, current portion

1,858,613

1,922,077

269,993 Accruals and other liabilities

8,650,636

10,678,481

1,499,997 Income taxes payable

14,514

6,644

933 Total current liabilities

39,864,883

53,568,537

7,524,729 Non-current liabilities











Long-term borrowings

5,664,518

6,418,412

901,589 Operating lease liabilities

1,345,852

4,276,564

600,725 Finance lease liabilities

777,697

774,722

108,825 Deferred revenue

822,719

1,071,641

150,533 Derivative liability

167,940

324,023

45,515 Deferred tax liabilities

341,932

312,585

43,909 Other non-current liabilities

2,445,776

1,570,845

220,655 Total non-current liabilities

11,566,434

14,748,792

2,071,751 Total liabilities

51,431,317

68,317,329

9,596,480













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Class A Ordinary shares

104

105

15 Class B Ordinary shares

21

21

3 Additional paid-in capital

70,671,685

71,073,383

9,983,619 Statutory and other reserves

95,019

118,882

16,700 Accumulated deficit

(41,585,549)

(43,132,080)

(6,058,727) Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,093,508

1,928,637

270,914 Total shareholders' equity

31,274,788

29,988,948

4,212,524 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

82,706,105

98,306,277

13,809,004

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Revenues













Vehicle sales 8,795,011

16,883,696

18,053,752

2,535,996 Services and others 1,306,699

1,390,709

2,327,198

326,900 Total revenues 10,101,710

18,274,405

20,380,950

2,862,896 Cost of sales













Vehicle sales (8,039,240)

(14,461,688)

(15,686,646)

(2,203,490) Services and others (521,022)

(645,387)

(590,051)

(82,884) Total cost of sales (8,560,262)

(15,107,075)

(16,276,697)

(2,286,374) Gross profit 1,541,448

3,167,330

4,104,253

576,522 Operating expenses













Research and development expenses (1,633,071)

(2,206,144)

(2,428,863)

(341,180) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,633,196)

(2,167,241)

(2,492,897)

(350,175) Other income, net 39,908

237,402

140,283

19,705 Fair value (loss) gain on derivative liability relating to the contingent

consideration (162,185)

34,004

(73,824)

(10,370) Total operating expenses, net (3,388,544)

(4,101,979)

(4,855,301)

(682,020) Loss from operations (1,847,096)

(934,649)

(751,048)

(105,498) Interest income 318,021

308,224

300,840

42,259 Interest expense (83,461)

(75,161)

(99,350)

(13,956) Investment (loss) gain on long-term investments (216,768)

24,401

131,115

18,418 Exchange gain from foreign currency transactions 47,565

142,684

25,860

3,633 Other non-operating income (expenses), net 6,444

3,454

(1,113)

(156) Loss before income tax (expense) benefit and share of

results of equity method investees (1,775,295)

(531,047)

(393,696)

(55,300) Income tax (expenses) benefit (7,025)

9,421

7,113

999 Share of results of equity method investees (25,400)

43,872

5,715

803 Net loss (1,807,720)

(477,754)

(380,868)

(53,498) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (1,807,720)

(477,754)

(380,868)

(53,498)

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Net loss (1,807,720)

(477,754)

(380,868)

(53,498) Other comprehensive loss













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (284,343)

(16,414)

(122,747)

(17,242) Total comprehensive loss

attributable to XPeng Inc. (2,092,063)

(494,168)

(503,615)

(70,740) Comprehensive loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (2,092,063)

(494,168)

(503,615)

(70,740)















Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing

net loss per ordinary share













Basic and diluted 1,893,857,778

1,902,441,632

1,905,381,418

1,905,381,418 Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders













Basic and diluted (0.95)

(0.25)

(0.20)

(0.03)















Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net loss per share













Basic and diluted 946,928,889

951,220,816

952,690,709

952,690,709 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders













Basic and diluted (1.91)

(0.50)

(0.40)

(0.06)

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)



Three Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2025

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$















Loss from operations (1,847,096)

(934,649)

(751,048)

(105,498) Fair value loss (gain) on derivative

liability relating to the contingent consideration 162,185

(34,004)

73,824

10,370 Share-based compensation expenses 113,963

126,475

155,195

21,800 Non-GAAP loss from operations (1,570,948)

(842,178)

(522,029)

(73,328) Net loss (1,807,720)

(477,754)

(380,868)

(53,498) Fair value loss (gain) on derivative

liability relating to the contingent consideration 162,185

(34,004)

73,824

10,370 Share-based compensation expenses 113,963

126,475

155,195

21,800 Non-GAAP net loss (1,531,572)

(385,283)

(151,849)

(21,328) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (1,807,720)

(477,754)

(380,868)

(53,498) Fair value loss (gain) on derivative

liability relating to the contingent consideration 162,185

(34,004)

73,824

10,370 Share-based compensation expenses 113,963

126,475

155,195

21,800 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (1,531,572)

(385,283)

(151,849)

(21,328) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share













Basic and diluted 1,893,857,778

1,902,441,632

1,905,381,418

1,905,381,418 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share













Basic and diluted (0.81)

(0.20)

(0.08)

(0.01) Weighted average number of ADS

used in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per share













Basic and diluted 946,928,889

951,220,816

952,690,709

952,690,709 Non-GAAP net loss per ADS













Basic and diluted (1.62)

(0.41)

(0.16)

(0.02)



















SOURCE XPeng Inc.