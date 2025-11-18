XpertDox Partners with CHP Berkshires to Improve Revenue Cycle Performance through AI-Powered Medical Coding

XpertDox has partnered with CHP Berkshires, an FQHC, to enhance medical coding, improve compliance, and optimize revenue cycle performance.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertDox, a leader in AI-driven autonomous medical coding technology, announced its strategic partnership with Community Health Programs, Inc. (CHP Berkshires), a leading Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving over 30,000 residents across Berkshire County, Massachusetts. This collaboration aims to revolutionize CHP Berkshires' revenue cycle operations, improve coding quality scores, focus on value-based care initiatives, ensure HCC recapture, and ensure compliance with Medicare's FQHC coding and billing standards.

XpertDox Partners with CHP Berkshires for AI Medical Coding

For over 50 years, CHP Berkshires has delivered exceptional and compassionate healthcare and family services throughout Berkshire County. In line with this mission, CHP Berkshires implemented XpertCoding, XpertDox's flagship AI-based coding solution, across all CHP Berkshires' facilities. The deployment of XpertCoding enhances coding efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, reduces manual workload, and strengthens the center's ability to provide high-quality, accessible care to its diverse population.

Delivering Measurable Impact for FQHCs with AI

"We've successfully implemented XpertDox's AI, and the results have been transformative. We've seen increased collections per claim , higher quality scores through automated Category II coding, and our coding team is now able to focus on value-based care initiatives and auditing. The dashboards for provider documentation improvement and HCC recapture have been especially impactful. The XpertDox team has been great to work with," said Jesse Suphan, Senior Director of Revenue Cycle & Quality at CHP Berkshires.

Advanced Data Analytics for FQHCs

XpertDox's AI-powered coding solution, XpertCoding, includes a Business Intelligence Platform that gives CHP Berkshires clear insight into coding accuracy, billing levels, and provider performance. The XpertCoding BI platform also includes comprehensive dashboards for Fee-for-Service, Quality Measures, and Risk Adjustment (HCC) coding.

"We are honored to collaborate with the CHP Berkshires team," said Sameer Ather, CEO and Co-Founder of XpertDox. "Our AI-powered autonomous coding technology is designed to eliminate administrative friction, increase coding accuracy, and support FQHCs like CHP Berkshires in their core mission—delivering equitable, patient-centered care to underserved communities."

About XpertDox

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, XpertDox is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous medical coding and revenue cycle analytics platforms. The company specializes in serving FQHCs, urgent care centers, primary care, pediatric care, behavioral health clinics, orthopedic facilities, dental and multispecialty medical groups, health systems, and RCM organizations with solutions designed to optimize coding accuracy, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve charge capture while reducing administrative burden.

Visit www.xpertdox.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

