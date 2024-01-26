Xperteks CEO, Marcial Velez Selected as a Member of the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Cohort

Entrepreneurs Accelerated with the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announces Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc., a premier IT services provider renowned for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Xperteks specializes in comprehensive IT support, cybersecurity, cloud services, and managed IT services and a member of the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) cohort. EAN is a business accelerator program created to support founders of Black- and Hispanic/Latino-owned companies. Thirty-six entrepreneurs representing seven industries were selected by an independent panel of executives. The 2024 EAN cohort members were selected based on their leadership skills and business acumen as well as their company's culture, level of innovation and potential for scalability.

"EY has cultivated a fantastic entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we are delighted to connect the 2024 EAN cohort to that community and offer our advice and support," said Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader and Executive Sponsor of EAN. "It's inspiring to see the strides members of our EAN community make through their time in the program – from building connections that have led to major contracts and funding, to friendships that have turned into pivotal business partnerships. These business leaders are sure to broaden the already significant impact they make in their communities, to our overall economy, and society at large."

EAN participants access assessments, one-on-one coaching, a customized curriculum designed for entrepreneurs, online tools and access to an incredible established entrepreneur ecosystem that helps them to accelerate their businesses. Entrepreneurs of color are a critical economic force, operating more than 8 million businesses and generating $1.4 trillion in revenue ― yet barriers such as lack of access to capital and networks continue to exist. The EAN program aims to close these and other gaps for diverse-owned founders and entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the program has helped align participants to capital, customers and other connections.

Joining the prestigious entrepreneurial network of EY is an opportunity I am genuinely excited about," stated Marcial Velez, CEO. "The 2024 EAN cohort represents a remarkable platform for growth and knowledge-sharing, and I am deeply appreciative of the chance to collaborate with a dynamic group of entrepreneurs and industry visionaries. My participation is not just a commitment to personal development, but a strategic step towards furthering the advancement of Xperteks as a leading technology service provider.

ABOUT XPERTEKS

Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. is a premier Managed Services Provider founded in 2001 that provides various technology services in managed IT, network, cloud, azure virtual desktops and cybersecurity management solutions, including server management, technology procurement, and system integration. Xperteks is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement, and manage technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace.

