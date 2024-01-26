Xperteks CEO, Marcial Velez Selected as a Member of the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Cohort

News provided by

Xperteks

26 Jan, 2024, 08:51 ET

Entrepreneurs Accelerated with the EY Entrepreneurs Access Network

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announces Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc., a premier IT services provider renowned for delivering cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Xperteks specializes in comprehensive IT support, cybersecurity, cloud services, and managed IT services and a member of the 2024 EY Entrepreneurs Access Network (EAN) cohort. EAN is a business accelerator program created to support founders of Black- and Hispanic/Latino-owned companies. Thirty-six entrepreneurs representing seven industries were selected by an independent panel of executives. The 2024 EAN cohort members were selected based on their leadership skills and business acumen as well as their company's culture, level of innovation and potential for scalability.

Continue Reading
EY EAN Entrepreneur
EY EAN Entrepreneur

"EY has cultivated a fantastic entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we are delighted to connect the 2024 EAN cohort to that community and offer our advice and support," said Lee Henderson, Americas EY Private Leader and Executive Sponsor of EAN. "It's inspiring to see the strides members of our EAN community make through their time in the program – from building connections that have led to major contracts and funding, to friendships that have turned into pivotal business partnerships. These business leaders are sure to broaden the already significant impact they make in their communities, to our overall economy, and society at large."

EAN participants access assessments, one-on-one coaching, a customized curriculum designed for entrepreneurs, online tools and access to an incredible established entrepreneur ecosystem that helps them to accelerate their businesses. Entrepreneurs of color are a critical economic force, operating more than 8 million businesses and generating $1.4 trillion in revenue ― yet barriers such as lack of access to capital and networks continue to exist. The EAN program aims to close these and other gaps for diverse-owned founders and entrepreneurs. Since its inception, the program has helped align participants to capital, customers and other connections. 

Joining the prestigious entrepreneurial network of EY is an opportunity I am genuinely excited about," stated Marcial Velez, CEO. "The 2024 EAN cohort represents a remarkable platform for growth and knowledge-sharing, and I am deeply appreciative of the chance to collaborate with a dynamic group of entrepreneurs and industry visionaries. My participation is not just a commitment to personal development, but a strategic step towards furthering the advancement of Xperteks as a leading technology service provider.

For more information, please visit ey.com/EAN.

ABOUT XPERTEKS

Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. is a premier Managed Services Provider founded in 2001 that provides various technology services in managed ITnetworkcloud, azure virtual desktops and cybersecurity management solutions, including server managementtechnology procurement, and system integration. Xperteks is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement, and manage technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Follow Xperteks®:  TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:
Bill Merrow
602 821 7340
[email protected]

SOURCE Xperteks

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.