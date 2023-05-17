Xperteks Earns Distinguished CyberReady MBE Designation

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperteks, an industry leading Managed Services Provider (MSP), is proud to announce its achievement of the esteemed CyberReady MBE Designation today. This certification is issued by Industry Workforce Solutions and carries the official recognition of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The designation aligns with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standards, a crucial benchmark for cybersecurity standards that Fortune 500 companies and the U.S. government mandate from their partners. This significant accomplishment underscores Xperteks' steadfast commitment to excellence in cybersecurity and diversity in the technology sector, reinforcing its role as a standout among minority-led businesses.

Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks, shared his pride in the achievement, stating, "The CyberReady MBE Designation is a milestone that echoes our dedication to delivering top-tier cybersecurity services and fostering an inclusive environment within the technology industry."

The NMSDC and its corporate sponsors have partnered with Industry Workforce Solutions to bring the CyberReady MBE, a critical infrastructure training, to the council's 15,000+ certified minority business enterprises (MBEs). This program is recognized by the NMSDC and its corporate members as essential cyber hygiene and foundational preparation for the Department of Defense's CMMC program.

In celebrating Xperteks' achievement, Doreen Gonzalez-Gaboyan, President and CEO of Industry Workforce Solutions, stated, " Xperteks' CyberReady MBE Designation is not only a testament to their robust cybersecurity capabilities but also a testament to their drive to advance diversity in the tech industry. This designation reflects Xperteks' commitment to meet the rigorous cybersecurity standards of today."

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, Xperteks remains at the forefront, deploying advanced solutions to protect businesses and their digital assets. This designation further cements Xperteks' reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive IT and cybersecurity services. Velez added, "Earning recognition as a CyberReady MBE reinforces our technical prowess and highlights our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive technology landscape. Diversity drives innovation, and we are proud to champion this ethos in our industry."

Armed with the CyberReady MBE designation, Xperteks remains unwavering in its mission to deliver unparalleled cybersecurity services and champion diversity and inclusion within the tech sector.

ABOUT XPERTEKS

Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. is a premier Managed Services Provider founded in 2001 that provides various technology services in managed IT, network, cloud, azure virtual desktops and cybersecurity management solutions, including server management, technology procurement, and system integration. Xperteks is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement, and manage the right technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace.

