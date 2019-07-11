Xperteks Ranked Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc., has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 12th-annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Channel Futures MSP 501 - 2019 Winner

Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application to report their product offerings, growth rates, annual total and recurring revenues, pricing structures, revenue mix and more. MSPs were ranked according to a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Xperteks Computer Consultancy, Inc. to the 2019 MSP 501.

"Continuing to be the ultimate source for our clients to access the best technology experts in world is our mission," said Marcial Velez, CEO, Xperteks. "We are honored and privileged to be recognized worldwide as a leader in the MSP industry."

In the 12 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "As the MSP 501 Community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

Ten special award winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at Channel Partners Evolution, held this year September 9-12 in Washington, D.C. Nominations for these special awards, including Digital Innovator of the Year, Executive of the Year and the Newcomer Award, were included in the MSP 501 application, and all candidates were encouraged to submit for them.

In addition to deciding the rankings, the survey drives the creation of an annual in-depth study of business and technology trends in the IT channel, released each year at the Channel Partners Evolution conference. The full MSP 501 Report leverages applicant responses, interviews with industry experts and historical data to give a well-rounded picture of the managed services opportunity.

The complete 2019 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.

Background

The 2019 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 31, 2019. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors.

About Xperteks

Xperteks® Computer Consultancy, Inc., a master technology services provider founded in 2001. We provide enterprise-grade technology services to small and midsized businesses and enterprises nationwide. We specialize in managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud management, structured cabling, physical security, and datacenter solutions. Xperteks® is the ultimate source for any business to access teams of technology experts who will secure, implement and manage the right technology to increase profitability and gain a significant competitive advantage in the marketplace. As a certified New York minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), Xperteks® provides technology solutions for local and state governments as well as the Fortune 500 organizations as a supplier for the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

