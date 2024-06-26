Xperteks Ranked on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501 Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xperteks has been named one of the world's top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The list is a technology industry benchmark, ranking companies based on growth, profitability and innovation.

Since 2007, MSPs have applied for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. Our survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on revenue and profitability.

Xperteks - 2024 MSP501 Winner Marcial Velez, CEO

MSPs qualifying for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by Channel Futures research team and editors. We rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Xperteks to the 2024 MSP 501.

Being a four-time winner and listed on the prestigious MSP 501 list from Channel Futures is a testament to our team's dedication and innovation. We are proud to continue setting high standards in the industry." - Marcial Velez, CEO of Xperteks.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding vendor and platform neutral advice and value to their customers. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management.

"The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing IT providers in the industry today," said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The most impressive thing is the winners deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry."

About Xperteks

Founded in 2001, Xperteks® is an established leader in the managed IT services industry. With over two decades of experience, we've transformed from an industry pioneer into a global powerhouse, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to global businesses of all sizes.

Through thoughtful use of technology, we empower businesses with Cloud Computing as a strategy and harness the power of the cloud to drive efficiency and scalability; Cybersecurity to protect organizations with our state-of-the-art security solutions and Managed IT Services so businesses can experience seamless technology management and tailored support.

Xperteks® is committed to propelling businesses forward. By offering comprehensive IT infrastructure management, 24/7 technical support, and advanced cloud services and migration, we ensure that our clients have the support and technology they need to thrive in today's dynamic business environment.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers, managed service providers, managed security service providers, cloud service providers, value-added resellers and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

