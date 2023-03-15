XPLA Announces Official Coin Listing on BitMart Exchange

XPLA has been officially listed on BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, allowing US investors to trade $XPLA and increasing XPLA's global reach.

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLA, a next generation of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, today announced that its coin has been officially listed on BitMart, a cryptocurrency exchange providing simple and secure access to digital assets, allowing US users to officially trade $XPLA for the first time.

The listing will make $XPLA available globally for all users while providing increased access for development teams to join XPLA's growing ecosystem. $XPLA is now available for public exchange and trade on BitMart, along with Gate.io, Huobi Global and Korbit. The XPLA team is continuing to explore future listing opportunities for $XPLA in the coming months.

In commemoration of the listing, XPLA will join BitMart's 5th Anniversary Treasure Hunt, with prize pools of up to 1,000,000 USDT. XPLA will join several other tokens in promoting the celebration, including USHA, DREAMS, RECRUIT, 3P and $BURN. Users will be able to participate in a Futures Lucky Draw, join an AMA with BitMart, and get a chance to win one of BitMart's joint Giveaways by participating on Twitter and Telegram.

"Making $XPLA available on BitMart marks our official offering of the coin to US users and an exciting opportunity for us to expand our global reach further by increasing accessibility," said Paul Kim, XPLA Leader. "Our next milestone is to facilitate $XPLA trade on a global level by listing $XPLA on top global digital asset exchanges, creating a premium Web3 gaming experience for developers and users everywhere."

BitMart is a major digital assets trading platform based in New York and has been operating since 2018. The platform is one of the largest exchanges based on trading volumes, offering 630 unique tokens in more than 180 countries. BitMart serves more than nine million users and offers a wide range of crypto trading opportunities including OTC and Defi-based services.

XPLA also announced an upgrade to their platform with the addition of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) support, allowing the mainnet to distribute contracts written in Ethereum's base contract language, and enabling users to pay in $XPLA for EVM transaction fees. This upgrade coincided with a strategic partnership with Axelar, a secure interchain communication network, to further bolster XPLA's interoperability between connected chains.

For more information, please visit https://xpla.io

For more information regarding the BitMart 5th Anniversary Treasure Hunt, please click here.

About XPLA:

XPLA is the next generation of Web3 mainnet, developed with gamers at the core of its design. Based on the idea of "Explore and Play", XPLA is the newest innovation in the Web3 gaming space, using COSMOS SDK for optimization in partnerships with Animoca Brands, YGG, Cosmostation, Ozys, Dexlab and Everstake. This new infrastructure serves as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 services and will feature games, art, music, and DApps based on community-driven feedback from users. XPLA places heavy emphasis on User Experience and accessibility to craft the standard in game-centric Web3 services, opening up limitless possibilities for blockchain gaming.

About BitMart:

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions.

