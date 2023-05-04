XPLA Holder Relief Fund to Start Transferring Funds

Submitted claims are now under review and smart contracts will begin to be signed as claims are approved

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The XPLA Blockchain, a next generation of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, today announced it is in the final stages for the relief fund for $XPLA holders with tokens frozen due to the FTX situation.

The relief fund was unanimously approved by a community vote in January. $XPLA holders had until April 19, 2023, to submit claims for review. The review process included comparing submitted documentation to the records maintained by Kroll for the FTX incident. Once reviews are approved – contracts for $XPLA holders will be issued.

"XPLA is the first blockchain to support its individual holders concerning the FTX incident by offering practical support. Several blockchain projects attempted to support its holders after the FTX incident, but unfortunately, none of the projects led to actual compensation. Team XPLA will continue our effort to make our holders whole again and to expand our ecosystem in a stable manner. Our team believes that we can set a positive example throughout the Web3 industry." stated XPLA Leader Paul Kim. "From the vote to establish this fund through the actual support to holders will be less than six months – our team has seen how important this effort is to the community and we wanted to provide relief quickly."

The relief fund includes a total of 19,600,000 $XPLA which was transferred to the Relief Fund Support Contract assigned from the Reserve Wallet. The legal process for submitting claims ran from April 7 – 19, 2023. XPLA is the first blockchain to develop and approve a Relief Fund for individual holders concerning the FTX incident.

About XPLA

XPLA is a global Mainnet encompassing NFT marketplace, metaverse, and entertainment. The XPLA ecosystem exhibits various DApps and protocols that facilitate the seamless Web3 adoption through XPLA GAMES, an all-in-one blockchain gaming platform and X-PLANET, the NFT marketplace which showcases games, entertainment, and digital art to the global Web3 market. To date, several games have been successfully brought onboard to the XPLA Mainnet, and more Web3 games including Summoners War: Chronicles, Ace Fishing: CREW, as well as MiniGame Party are scheduled to join in 2023. XPLA is run by a network of global Web3 project teams, including YGG, Cosmostation, Ozys, 0x&, Animoca Brands, and Dexlab along with Com2uS Group.

