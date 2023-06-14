XPLA presented its vision for web3 games at 'Web3 Gaming Week' hosted by Google Asia

XPLA participated in 'Web3 Gaming Week' held at Google Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore

XPLA Leader Paul Kim participated in a session on 'Shifting Narratives Away from Play-to-Earn to Play-to-Own"

SEOUL, South Korea, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global blockchain mainnet XPLA participated in the Web3 Gaming Week held at Google Asia Pacific HQ in Singapore from June 12 to 17, 2023. Companies from around the world that are leading the way in the game and web3 industries were invited to this event.

Paul Kim, Leader of the XPLA team, presented the achievements and vision of XPLA under the theme of 'Shifting Narratives Away from Play-to-Earn to Play-to-Own'. In particular, he spoke on the know-how gained while servicing web3 games explaining the case of developing tokenomics in the form of P2O that can own and utilize in-game assets and apply them to a new game. In addition, along with Com2uS Group, a key partner, Mr. Kim introduced legacy games such as Minigame Party, Summoners War: Chronicles, and Ace Fishing: Crew that will be onboarded on the XPLA mainnet this year. In addition to the speaking panel, demo versions of games scheduled for onboarding will be held during the event.

Paul Kim commented on the event: "Through this event, we were able to share the vision of XPLA with global developers and guide the transition to Web3 together. XPLA is a Web3 ecosystem that is not limited to regions and generations. We welcome the participation of all content creators."

Representative web3 companies such as Aptos and Animoca Brands were invited to the Web3 Gaming Week, along with XPLA, the leader of Solana Foundation's Akshay BD and YGG. About 30 prominent figures in the Web3 field, including YGG co-founder Gabby Dizon, participated as speakers.

XPLA is a global Mainnet encompassing NFT marketplace, metaverse, and entertainment. The XPLA ecosystem exhibits various DApps and protocols that facilitate the seamless Web3 adoption through XPLA GAMES, an all-in-one blockchain gaming platform and X-PLANET, the NFT marketplace which showcases games, entertainment, and digital art to the global Web3 market. To date, several games have been successfully brought onboard to the XPLA Mainnet, and more Web3 games including Summoners War: Chronicles, Ace Fishing: CREW, as well as MiniGame Party are scheduled to join in 2023. XPLA is run by a network of global Web3 project teams, including YGG, Cosmostation, Ozys, 0x&, Animoca Brands, and Dexlab along with Com2uS Group.

