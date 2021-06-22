Xplor Launches Studio, a Low-Cost Software Solution to Help the Boutique Wellness Industry Handle Increased Consumer Demands

ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, a global platform integrating software, payments and commerce-enabling solutions for the Boutique Wellness sector, has today launched Studio , a new value-for-money, all-in-one management software solution for boutique wellness studios, gyms and trainers. The first boutique fitness software platform to offer a custom-designed free seven-day trial, flexible short-term contracts and self on-boarding, Studio was built to help boutique wellness studios and fitness professionals who are looking for a flexible, easy-to-use, self-service oriented platform.

As restrictions are lifted across the country, boutique wellness consumers are excited to return to their fitness communities. Studies show that 74% of studio goers who previously frequented their favorite studios will be returning.1

For boutique studio and gym owners facing increased consumer demand for fitness and wellbeing, Studio can help automate admin tasks for studio owners with 60-70% of reservations coming through the app. This means they can spend more time managing facilities and most importantly delivering an ever-improving experience to current and potential customers.

Christina Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Boutique Wellness at Xplor, said: "Studio is designed to meet all the current and future needs of the boutique wellness industry. Studio owners need flexible software that allows them to scale their business processes as they reopen their premises and adapt to digital to help them grow. Now more than ever, it's important for business software to offer flexible, future-proof fit-tech, and make it simpler to succeed. Our new Studio product does just that."

Launching or switching management systems can also be disruptive and costly for growing studios. Studio allows prospects to both try and customize the platform before buying and offers transparency and reassurance to small business owners that the platform not only meets their current needs, but is also invested in their growth, and provides a best-in-class solution for their future.

"Small businesses are adapting to changing consumer commuting and working habits, so value for money is more important than ever. The fitness industry has been quick to evolve to digital and hybrid business models, so they need to be able to foster meaningful lasting connections with customers in a way that flexes with them as they grow, without losing that personal touch," says Andy Swansburg, Chief Product Officer of Boutique Wellness at Xplor.

While current solutions specialize in either class-based fitness or personal training programs, Studio is versatile and specifically designed to support a hybrid of in-person, virtual, and on-demand group fitness, and sports programs, plus personal 1:1 training and nutrition sessions. This allows owners and professionals to easily diversify their services based on customer demand, and manage personalized customer communications, bookings, workout programming and progress tracking, retail sales, payroll, and comprehensive reporting, in an all-in-one platform.

Trey McCune from Beyond Training Gym said: "As a smaller gym, being able to schedule every type of fitness experience we offer in a single platform is just what we need, and the lower cost means I can spend more time on generating revenue than running costs. Our customers appreciate the professionalism of mobile booking, instant payments and seamless ways to connect with trainers – Studio helps us deliver this personalized experience and helps me get all the insights I need to attract new customers and build my brand."

Barre, Boot Camp, Boxing, Cardio, Cycling, HIIT, Pilates, mixed modality studios, sports organizations, and personal trainers and coaches needing accessible, scalable, and affordable fit-tech can look to Studio for a full suite of functionality to help shine the spotlight on their brand and bring a top-notch customer experience to their communities.

For more information, visit https://studio.xplortechnologies.com/

About Xplor

Advent International portfolio companies Clearent and TSG have merged to form Xplor Technologies, a superior global platform integrating software, payments, and commerce-enabling solutions to help businesses succeed.

Xplor offers enterprise software solutions for businesses in five fast-growing 'everyday life' industries: Education, Health and Fitness, Boutique Wellness, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global, cloud-based processing platform that allows clients to process payments seamlessly and securely for their services.

With operations across North America, Australasia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Xplor serves over 82,000 businesses that processed over $27 billion in payments, operating across 158 countries in 2020.

Xplor Boutique Wellness serves 21,000+ fitness studios and professionals through its BrandBot , Mariana Tek , PTminder , Studio , Triib , TrueCoach , and zingfit brands.

To learn more visit: https://www.xplortechnologies.com/

1 Mariana Tek Research Report: Approaching A New Normal Post Covid 19

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Xplor Technologies

Related Links

https://www.xplortechnologies.com/

