Xplor Technologies acquires Membr, creating an unrivalled technology solution for multi-market gyms and health clubs

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, a leading global platform combining SaaS solutions, embedded payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies for "everyday life" businesses has today announced its acquisition of Membr, a leading fitness-focused management software platform trusted by over 2,000 gyms worldwide. The move enables Xplor Technologies to bring a premium club management software solution to the fitness industry and further expand its global footprint.

Membr powers fitness gyms and health clubs in over 25 countries across four continents, working with fitness industry giants like Anytime Fitness and JD Gyms. With teams in the UK, U.S., Australia and Japan, the innovative software platform is designed to support both global gym franchises and single location operators of all sizes by better connecting the fitness industry to its consumers.

"Our decision to acquire Membr reflects our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions to gyms and health clubs across the globe," said Ieuan Owen, Chief Revenue Officer, Fitness and Wellbeing, at Xplor Technologies. "Membr is a fast-growing, highly competitive gym management solution, proven and trusted by premium fitness brands. As our new Xplor Gym solution, we will accelerate product development and investment, and grow our global footprint as our mutual customers enter new markets."

The addition of Membr to Xplor Technologies enables the company to go to market with a new compelling solution for gyms of all sizes, known as Xplor Gym.

Currently the gym management software platform automates member and client relationship management, booking, operations, and reporting, and offers native mobile app for members. With accelerated product development under Xplor Technologies, new capabilities are designed to put the multi-market gym operator more in control. These will include best-in-class marketing automation features to help gyms and health clubs more easily motivate, engage, and retain their members, along with enhanced embedded payment processing features for eliminating manual tasks and the complexities of operating in multiple markets.

The strategic addition of Membr to Xplor Technologies further expands its global reach, amplifying its ability to serve fitness businesses of all sizes. Xplor Technologies now supports over 12 million members and more than 13,000 fitness locations across four continents. Co-founder and CEO of Membr Jack Malin will continue to lead Membr, reporting to Ieuan Owen. The Membr team has joined Xplor Technologies' Gym team.

"We are thrilled to have joined Xplor Technologies as a trusted growth platform for multi-market gyms and health clubs," said Jack Malin, co-founder, and CEO of Membr. "Whether a gym operates in Tokyo, London, Chicago or Sydney, our promise to customers remains the same. Intuitive software, exceptional service, and an experienced global team that will help you scale your business and deliver a consistently engaging experience in all the markets you operate in."

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. We provide enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education; Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global cloud-based payment processing platform. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 businesses that processed over $36 billion in payments, operating across 20 markets in 2022.

Xplor Technologies' innovative SaaS solutions support fitness businesses of all sizes, from personal trainers and coaches to fitness studios, gyms, health clubs, along with leisure, sports and recreation communities, clubs, and federations. Products include Xplor Gym, Xplor Mariana Tek, Xplor Recreation, Xplor Triib and TrueCoach by Xplor.

About Membr

Membr is a fitness-focused management software trusted by 2000+ gyms worldwide. Founded in 2015 by Jack Malin and Dave Rushton, Membr has quickly grown globally and now power fitness clubs in over 25 countries, working with fitness giants like Anytime Fitness, Life Fitness and JD Gyms.

