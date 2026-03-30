Xplor Technologies and Clubessential Holdings Launch Unified Global Company Under Xplor Brand

Company debuts new brand, expanded global scale, new leadership team, and step change investment in AI

ATLANTA, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies today announced the successful close of its merger with Clubessential Holdings, marking the launch of a newly unified global company with a new brand, new visual identity, and a renewed vision for the businesses behind everyday life experiences.

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The new Xplor Technologies brings together vertical software, embedded payments, and AI-powered capabilities across a broader global platform designed to help businesses reduce friction, strengthen customer and member connections, and grow with confidence. The launch introduces a refreshed corporate identity across the company, its verticals, and its product portfolio, signaling a definitive moment of evolution for employees, customers, and the markets Xplor serves.

The launch also marks a new leadership chapter for the company. Randy Eckels, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Clubessential Holdings, now serves as Chief Executive Officer of Xplor Technologies.

"This is a defining moment for the new Xplor," said Eckels. "We are bringing together proven businesses, deep vertical expertise, and strong positions across our markets, under one global brand with a unified vision. We now have the focus, scale, and momentum to innovate faster, deliver more value, and set a new standard for what's possible in the industries we serve."

With the close of the transaction, Xplor now serves more than 130,000 businesses in 72 countries, processes more than $47 billion in annual payments, and generates approximately $900 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

As part of this next chapter, Xplor is making a material, eight-figure investment to expand native AI capabilities across its platforms, accelerating the development of practical capabilities designed to help businesses automate routine work, respond faster, and unlock smarter decision-making across their business. One early example is an AI agent for Momence users, designed to help fitness operators reduce administrative burden, improve responsiveness across the member journey, and support more efficient growth.

The newly combined company serves customers across fitness and leisure, golf and club, recreation, and home services. Its refreshed brand architecture and visual identity are designed to unify the company's portfolio while creating a clearer, more consistent experience across the industries and communities it supports.

For customers, the launch of the new Xplor means continuity where it matters most, along with a stronger foundation for what comes next. Customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service while benefiting over time from broader capabilities, deeper expertise, and continued investment in the technologies shaping the future of the industries Xplor serves.

For more information, visit www.xplor.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Xplor Technologies merger with Clubessential Holdings mean for customers?

The merger of Xplor Technologies with Clubessential Holdings creates a stronger, larger, scaled global platform for software, embedded payments, and intelligent solutions. Customers can expect uninterrupted service, and faster innovation, with access to an expanded portfolio of vertical specific solutions designed to help everyday life businesses simplify operations, uncover insights, and elevate member experiences.

How is Xplor investing in innovation, AI, and next generation technologies?

With increased global scale and reach, Xplor is accelerating investment in next generation and AI technologies across its verticalized software portfolio. Xplor's approach is grounded in the belief that AI should reduce time spent on routine work, support faster and more consistent member interactions, and enable businesses to run more efficiently, foster loyalty, and reach their full potential.

What is the Momence AI Agent, and how will it benefit fitness businesses?

The Momence AI Agent is the first example of AI innovation Xplor is bringing to verticalized software. Designed to help fitness businesses operate as if their best employee were available in every room, every time – it handles routine, time consuming tasks and supports consistent, timely member communications. The result is improved efficiency, stronger loyalty, and more capacity for teams to focus on growth.

What industries and markets does the new Xplor serve globally?

The new Xplor serves more than 130,000 businesses across 72 countries, supporting industries including Fitness & Leisure, Recreation, Golf & Club, Field Services, Laundry, and Education. Headquartered in Atlanta with operations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Xplor combines global scale with deep local market knowledge.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies powers the experiences at the heart of everyday life. Through modern vertical software, embedded payments, and AI-powered capabilities, we help businesses in fitness, recreation, golf and club, field services, laundry, education, and other membership-based and service-based industries simplify operations, uncover insights, and elevate customer and member experiences. More than 130,000 businesses in 72+ countries rely on Xplor to run their day and get paid, processing over $47 billion in payments annually. Our connected ecosystem helps operators spend less time managing complexity and more time delivering the experiences that matter most.

Xplor is backed by world-class investors Advent International, Battery Ventures, Osprey Investors, and Silver Lake.

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SOURCE Xplor Technologies