Xplor Technologies Appoints Justin Beck as Chief Commercial Officer, Home Services, to Drive Global Growth

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, a global platform integrating SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions and embedded payments for "everyday life" businesses, today announced that Justin Beck has been appointed its Chief Commercial Officer, Home Services. In this role, Beck will oversee revenue-generating operations, including sales, marketing, customer success, and business development, to drive sustainable growth.

Xplor Technologies' Home Services division serves over 20,000 small business locations across North America, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, in childcare and early education, field services including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, lawn care, snow removal, pest control, and dry cleaning.

Beck joins Xplor Technologies with over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, where he has successfully led high-performing teams and delivered substantial revenue growth for global enterprises in education, healthcare, financial services, and technology verticals. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Instructure, the maker of Canvas, where he led the team through multiple acquisitions, organizational redesigns, and product launches. Prior to Instructure, Beck also held senior leadership roles at Salesforce, video experience provider Kaltura, and education software companies Everfi and Blackboard.

"We are thrilled to welcome Justin Beck to our executive team," said Pam Joseph, CEO of Xplor Technologies. "His extensive experience in driving growth and scaling global operations, and his passion for solving the pain points of small businesses align perfectly with our strategic goals. I am confident that he will be instrumental in accelerating our trajectory and strengthening our position as a market leader."

In his new role, Beck will focus on enhancing customer value, optimizing the revenue strategy, and expanding Xplor Technologies' global footprint. He will work closely with the executive team to refine and execute a comprehensive strategy that leverages Xplor Technologies' innovative SaaS products and proprietary embedded payments solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

"I am excited to join Xplor Technologies at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Beck. "I look forward to working with the passionate and talented teams across the organization to deliver exceptional value to our customers, bring industry-leading solutions to more small businesses, and enhance our leadership in key markets."

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions, embedded payments, and tools to help businesses grow and succeed. We provide enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education; Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global cloud-based payment processing platform. Xplor Technologies serves over 106,000 businesses that processed over $37 billion in payments, operating across 20 markets in 2023.

