Xplor Technologies Introduces TrueCoach for the Classroom to Develop the Next Generation of Fitness Leaders

New and innovative program allows educational institutions to enhance the learning experience for students pursuing educational paths in Exercise Science, Exercise Physiology, Fitness Management and Personal Training, with real-world business management tool, TrueCoach.

is the first institution to successfully integrate TrueCoach for the Classroom to their Exercise Science and Personal Training curricula. Using TrueCoach, personal trainers save time on admin and client management by automating exercise programming and invoicing.

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, a global platform integrating software, payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies for "everyday life" businesses, today announced the launch of TrueCoach for the Classroom. The new program has been created for educators and universities providing degree paths in Exercise Science, Exercise Physiology, Fitness Management, Strength and Conditioning, and Personal Training, to enhance the learning experience for aspiring fitness professionals.

Now, while pursuing their respective certifications and degrees, fitness students can learn how to use TrueCoach – the industry leading app trusted by 17,000+ personal trainers worldwide – with the oversight and mentorship of their educators. By applying new digital skills, to real-world business scenarios, alongside practical theory, these students will gain a competitive edge during their education, along with preferential access to TrueCoach once they graduate.

"As the world of fitness turns increasingly digital, it's vital for the next generation of personal trainers to have the digital skills they will need to run a successful business. With TrueCoach for the Classroom, we're helping education institutions prepare the fitness leaders of the future. We're excited to be providing these students with real-world experience to help them prepare for running their own business," said Michelle Furniss, General Manager, TrueCoach, Fitness & Wellbeing at Xplor Technologies.

With workout builders; a video exercise library; progress, nutrition and compliance tracking; embedded payments; and real-time client messaging; TrueCoach has everything a personal trainer needs to manage and grow their business, and spend less time on admin. Accessed via a computer, iOS, or Android device, the application can be used for in-person and distance learning, and will easily track each student's performance throughout the course, delivering valuable business management experience to each user.

Laramie County Community College is the first educational institution to add TrueCoach for the Classroom to their curriculum, for the cohort of exercise science students starting in the Fall. "I have used TrueCoach in the past and know how beneficial it is," said Dr. Erin Nitschke, Tenured Faculty of Exercise Science at Laramie County Community College. "Most colleges don't include business management software competencies when training students to become certified personal trainers, so we're hoping to fill that gap and make their transition to beginning their careers as fitness professionals' easier post-graduation."

TrueCoach for the Classroom is now available to U.S. institutions offering exercise and physiology courses for the coming school year, with other markets to follow soon.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform combining SaaS solutions with embedded payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies. Xplor provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for SMBs in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global, cloud-based payment processing platform.

With operations across North America, Australasia, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Xplor serves over 78,000 businesses that processed over $31 billion in payments, operating across 140 countries in 2021.

Xplor Fitness & Wellbeing serves 24,000+ fitness businesses of all sizes with innovative SaaS solutions, from personal trainers and coaches to fitness studios, gyms, health clubs, and leisure, sports and recreation communities, clubs, and federations. Flagship products include Mariana Tek, Xplor Recreation, Xplor Studio and TrueCoach.

To learn more visit: https://www.xplortechnologies.com/.

