Xplor Technologies Introduces TrueCoach Partner Perks to Enable Coaches to Personalize Fitness Experiences and Save on Costs

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, a global platform integrating software, payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies for "everyday life" businesses, today announces the launch of TrueCoach Partner Perks. The new program from Xplor's market-leading coaching software, TrueCoach, offers exclusive access to discounted certifications, products, tools and services – enabling monthly and annual subscribers in the U.S. to deliver more tailored support to clients, and reduce their operating costs.

For coaches, the "glue-it-together" approach of sorting through spreadsheets, emails, videos and text messages to deliver tailored fitness programming is now in the past. TrueCoach eliminates the time-intensive tasks that pull coaches and trainers away from their clients, opening the door for fitness professionals to provide more personalized coaching experiences while growing their business at scale.

Whether an individual coaches remotely, in person, or a hybrid of the two, the new TrueCoach Partner Perks program guarantees a coaching kit is always nearby. TrueCoach Partner Perks is designed to provide cost effective access to business tools, from the best partners in the industry – whether new strength bands, dumbbells, or a refresher nutrition course.

"For trainers, TrueCoach is an integral part of running a successful business. Our new Partner Perks is another way we're helping our customers save money while they deliver quality programming and real-time engagement," said Michelle Furniss, General Manager, TrueCoach, Fitness & Wellbeing at Xplor Technologies. "We strive to give our coaches the most value possible so they can run their business efficiently and focus on passion over paperwork."

TrueCoach Partner Perks launches with six trusted fitness brands: Precision Nutrition, Airrosti, InsideTracker, TRX® Training, ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association), and TruGrit Fitness. As more partners are added the program will cater for everything a fitness professional needs to run their business. Through Partner Perks, discounts are offered on training certifications, physical products, supplements, healthcare, insurance, continuing education and more – designed to help coaches reduce operating costs, while meeting the nuanced needs of their clients.

"Since 2009, InsideTracker has been a trusted partner to some of the world's most successful coaches and trainers, helping optimize client results with science-backed nutrition and training recommendations based on blood, DNA and fitness tracker data," said Royi Metser, director of business development, InsideTracker. "We're excited to join TrueCoach Partner Perks, to offer trainers preferred access to our precision platform, and help them grow new revenue streams."

With this launch, Xplor Technologies offers another means for fitness and wellbeing professionals to expand their business at scale, in addition to the holistic operating software and embedded payment processing services already available.

"ISSA is extremely excited to be the first fitness certification partner to be included in TrueCoach's Partner Perks program. We are looking forward to helping TrueCoach's 20,000+ coaches strengthen their community through ISSA's specialized education," said Andrew Wyant, president and CEO of ISSA.

TrueCoach Partner Perks are available now to all monthly and annual U.S. subscribers.

