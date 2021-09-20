Xplor Technologies, Llc, Announced Submission of Registration Statement to the SEC

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Technologies, LLC (the "Company") today announced that it has submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its proposed initial public offering of common stock. The Company intends to commence the public offering following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating software, payments and Commerce Accelerating Technologies. Xplor provides enterprise software solutions for businesses in 'everyday life' industries: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services and Personal Services – and a global, cloud-based payment processing platform.

