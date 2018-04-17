Xploration® 18: Ricoh's Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group enables customer success

"From development to deployment on through to growth and support, everything we offer, everything we do, is geared towards enabling customer success," said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "One of the major reasons we keep coming back to Xplor is its focus on encouraging conversations around how we as an industry can better enable that success. We work hard and invest strategically to better understand customers' goals and challenges, to offer tailored services and solutions to get their businesses where they want to be. At an event with the tagline 'enabling the enterprise,' Ricoh is at home."

Ricoh is also unveiling enhancements to its RICOH Web Enablement Solutions Suite, aimed to help make communicating across multiple channels as consistent as it is seamless. The suite includes solutions such as AFP2PDF Plus, AFP Visual Environment, AFP Merge, Line2PDF Plus, PS2PDF, PCL2PDF and TIFF2PDF Plus, offering a variety of ways to make traditionally printed communications available for web presentment, easily and securely.

Ricoh's work with Volusia County Schools is acknowledged for the 2018 Xplor Application of the Year Award. The company enabled Volusia to automate workflows to drive down turnaround times and significantly increase efficiency. By working with Ricoh, the 68-school system implemented a robust, streamlined web-to-print solution that provided huge efficiency improvements over previous processes, which only allowed users to submit one job at a time. With transparent, streamlined workflows, load balancing among printers became easier, aiding turnaround time. In fact, Volusia's print center is running so well, it can now take on outside work from local governments and non-profits to help drive revenue. This honorable mention will be presented to Volusia County Schools and Ricoh during the show.

On April 17th, Ryan Kiley, Director of Strategic Production Services, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. will present a Solution Snapshot on Ricoh's leadership legacy of enabling customers to succeed at 10:40am ET in ballroom C.

AFP is the backbone of many customer communications operations, providing efficiency and page-level error recovery, among many other features, to enable success. Ricoh's Howard Turetzky will present "The AFP Consortium and the Future of AFP: 2017 Status Report" on Wednesday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. in Salon 14, where he will review new architecture, present the status of current initiatives, and discuss future directions.

Later that same morning, Scott Mastie will participate in "Meter Elimination for Government Mailers (and others, too)" in Salon 12. This session will dig in to more efficient mailing processes, starting with choosing to skip the meter and present directly to the United States Postal Service (USPS). Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to drive efficiency gains and savings in their operation, government or otherwise.

For details on Ricoh's full line of production print products, services and solutions, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/en/products/commercial-industrial-printing and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

| About Ricoh | Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2017, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,028 billion yen (approx. 18.2 billion USD). For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

