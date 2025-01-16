Xplorobot Receives EPA Approval as the First Handheld Methane Detection Device

HOUSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplorobot, a methane detection, quantification, and mitigation platform, announced today a groundbreaking achievement in the fight against methane emissions: the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved its Laser Gas Imager as an Alternative Test Method (ATM) for methane inspections. This marks the first-ever approval of a handheld mobile methane detection device, setting a new standard for efficiency and affordability in emissions monitoring.

Field Inspector using the Xplorobot Laser Gas Imager to detect methane emissions

Methane, a greenhouse gas over 80 times more potent than CO₂ in the short term, is responsible for 30% of the current rise in global temperature. As methane regulations tighten worldwide, operators are now required to conduct more frequent and detailed monitoring as part of their Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) programs. However, traditional methods, such as infrared (IR) cameras, remain expensive, labor-intensive, and prone to missing smaller leaks, leaving operators struggling to comply with emissions mandates.

Xplorobot bridges this gap with a cost-effective solution that empowers any operator to identify and mitigate emissions at the component level. Using Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS) and high-resolution imaging, the Xplorobot Laser Gas Imager detects emissions as small as 1 gram per hour. Moreover, its intuitive design requires only three hours of training, allowing field workers to seamlessly integrate emissions monitoring into their daily tasks.

"This EPA approval represents a significant step forward for Xplorobot and the oil and gas industry," said Oleg Mikhailov, CEO and Co-Founder of Xplorobot. "With cost-effective, scalable technologies like ours, operators can now meet global methane reduction targets while lowering operational expenses. Our cloud-based database and automated reporting system further streamlines compliance, benefiting independent operators and global supermajors alike."

The Xplorobot Advantage

Xplorobot's leadership combines deep expertise in AI, data processing, and 3D imaging with extensive experience in technology development and energy operations. The company's key differentiators include:

Cost and Labor Efficiency: The Laser Gas Imager offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) cameras, significantly reducing both hardware and labor costs by eliminating the need for certified technicians.

Unmatched Precision: Designed for ease of use and accuracy, Xplorobot achieved the highest accuracy results in blind trials (91.4% true positive rate and 2% false positive rate)—outperforming all existing technologies.

Designed for ease of use and accuracy, Xplorobot achieved the highest accuracy results in blind trials (91.4% true positive rate and 2% false positive rate)—outperforming all existing technologies. AI-Driven Compliance: The platform automates data analysis, generating methane emissions visualizations and digitally confirming zero emissions at the component level to meet EPA's OOOO a/b/c and Subpart W, the European Union Methane Regulations, and the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP2.0) compliance requirements.

Backed by prominent investors, including Builders Vision, Elemental Impact, and Overview VC, Xplorobot is setting a new standard for emissions reduction and compliance. The platform has enabled 53 operators across 2,429 facilities on four continents to reduce emissions and comply with regulations, demonstrating its capability to meet global regulatory demands.

With EPA approval secured, Xplorobot is ramping up deployments and actively seeking partnerships with service companies to deploy the Laser Gas Imager at scale. To join our mission to mitigate methane emissions, visit xplorobot.com or reach out to [email protected] to set up an introduction call.

About Xplorobot

Based in Houston, Texas, Xplorobot is revolutionizing methane emissions management with a detection, quantification, and compliance solution. The company's Laser Gas Imager and AI-powered platform deliver unparalleled precision and cost savings, empowering industries to meet global methane reduction targets. Learn more at www.xplorobot.com.

Media Contact

Barbara Miglietti

[email protected]

SOURCE Xplorobot; Builders Vision