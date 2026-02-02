XPLR Infrastructure, LP announces date for release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR) today announced that it plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at www.XPLRInfrastructure.com/FinancialResults. The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of Feb. 10 with a link to the financial results news release on the company's website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

Members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Feb. 10.

The listen-only webcast will be available on XPLR Infrastructure's website by accessing the following link: www.XPLRInfrastructure.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.XPLRInfrastructure.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the link listed above.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR) is a limited partnership that has an ownership interest in a clean energy infrastructure portfolio with long-term, stable cash flows. XPLR Infrastructure is focused on delivering long-term value to its common unitholders through disciplined capital allocation of the cash flows generated by its assets and is positioning itself to benefit from the expected growth in the U.S. power sector. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, XPLR Infrastructure's portfolio of contracted clean energy assets is diversified across generation technologies, including wind, solar and battery storage projects in the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.XPLRInfrastructure.com.

