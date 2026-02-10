XPLR Infrastructure, LP fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results available on company's website

Feb 10, 2026, 07:30 ET

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR) has posted its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at www.XPLRInfrastructure.com/FinancialResults.

Members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on XPLR Infrastructure's website by accessing the following link: www.XPLRInfrastructure.com/FinancialResults. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the link listed above.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR) is a limited partnership that has an ownership interest in a clean energy infrastructure portfolio with long-term, stable cash flows. XPLR Infrastructure is focused on delivering long-term value to its common unitholders through disciplined capital allocation of the cash flows generated by its assets and is positioning itself to benefit from the expected growth in the U.S. power sector. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, XPLR Infrastructure's portfolio of contracted clean energy assets is diversified across generation technologies, including wind, solar and battery storage projects in the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.XPLRInfrastructure.com.

