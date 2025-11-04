XPLR Infrastructure, LP third-quarter 2025 financial results available on the company's website

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR) has posted its third-quarter 2025 financial results in a news release and related presentation available on the company's website by accessing the following link: www.XPLRInfrastructure.com/FinancialResults.

XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE: XIFR) is a limited partnership that has an ownership interest in a clean energy infrastructure portfolio with long-term, stable cash flows. XPLR Infrastructure is focused on delivering long-term value to its common unitholders through disciplined capital allocation of the cash flows generated by its assets and is positioning itself to benefit from the expected growth in the U.S. power sector. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, XPLR Infrastructure's portfolio of contracted clean energy assets is diversified across generation technologies, including wind, solar and battery storage projects in the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.XPLRInfrastructure.com.

