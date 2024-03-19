Xponance Alts Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in The Copia Group

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponance Alts Solutions ("XAlts"), a subsidiary of Xponance Inc, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with private investment firm The Copia Group ("Copia"). XAlts will make both a GP minority investment in Copia as well as an LP commitment in its first private credit offering. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This partnership provides Copia with the financial strength and resources of XAlts to further grow and diversify its investment platform, enhance its capabilities in private credit investing, and expand its team and industry relationships. Copia was launched in 2022 by financial services industry veterans Shundrawn A. Thomas and Anthony D. Hoye to provide capital solutions to privately held, lower middle market companies. The firm provides deal structures that are customized to portfolio company business needs while limiting equity dilution to increase wealth creation for underserved entrepreneurs and their communities. Copia's leadership team and advisory board are comprised of seasoned investment professionals and executives specially assembled to execute the firm's holistic strategy.

"Xponance's proven track record of excellence in investment management and successful alliances with diverse managers is well established in the marketplace," noted Shundrawn A. Thomas, Founder and Managing Partner of The Copia Group. "Moreover, our alignment of mission and values with XAlts creates a distinct partnership that firmly positions The Copia Group to deliver our triple bottom line of income, inclusion, and impact."

XAlts' strategic relationship with Copia draws upon Xponance's 27-year history of investing with diverse, emerging, and women-owned business enterprises on public market platforms. Copia is XAlts' sixth GP investment since the strategy's inception and its first emerging manager investment.

"The Copia Group's focus on delivering competitive investment returns while creating significant social impact is highly aligned with Xponance's mission to transform access into alpha," said Tina Byles Williams, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xponance. "We are pleased XAlts is making this investment in a firm and team that share our core values as we partner to enhance their growth."

"The Copia Group offers a unique value proposition that combines access to underserved opportunities in the lower middle market with an emphasis on economic inclusion, which complements our existing alternatives portfolio," added Michael A.B. Orr, Chief Investment Officer of XAlts. "We look forward to supporting the team and giving our clients greater access to the private impact space."

Launched in 2021, XAlts seeks to partner with diverse and/or women-owned alternative managers within the private equity, private credit, infrastructure, and real estate spaces. It has partnered with Investcorp's Strategic Capital Group to increase access to growth capital and advisory services for select alternative asset firms operating in the lower middle market.

About Xponance

Xponance is a Diverse, Woman-led and 100% employee-owned multi-strategy investment firm founded by Tina Byles Williams in 1996 ($16.6B AUM as of 12/31/23). The firm offers global and non-U.S. equity investment strategies through a multi-manager construct that harnesses the investment edge and focus of entrepreneurial, emerging & diverse managers in a tested strategic framework. Xponance's active U.S. fixed income strategies span the maturity spectrum and provide an income "advantage", and downside protection through the ownership of differentiated off-benchmark securities.

The firm's Alternatives subsidiary (XAlts) is focused on GP Capital Solutions efforts for diverse & women-led Private Equity & Debt, Real Estate and Infrastructure firms. Aapryl, a Fin-technology subsidiary of Xponance, provides a web-based manager performance analytics and portfolio risk management platform that empowers investors to improve portfolio performance.

Website & Social Media Links:

About The Copia Group



The Copia Group is a diverse-owned investment advisor that provides capital solutions to privately held, lower middle market companies. Our mission is to generate durable business growth, superior investment returns, and significant social impact. We believe full inclusion creates the greatest long-term value for all stakeholders. Therefore, our investment approach targets scalable businesses that intentionally focus on economic inclusion, and we primarily invest in companies that are owned and led by ethnically diverse and women entrepreneurs. For more information, visit The Copia Group at https://copiagroupllc.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

The information contained in this press release does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or inducement to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract or commitment to invest in XAlts whatsoever.

