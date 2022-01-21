Xponent Power Unveils Xpanse Solar Awning at Tacoma RV Show

Xpanse awning was launched in late 2021 and received rave reviews in the United States and international media, with considerable interest from the RV industry and beyond.

"We are seeing a high level of interest and demand across the customer spectrum – from RV owners to dealers, installers, and OEMs in the RV space," said Xponent Power Founder Rohini Raghunathan. "Beyond the RV industry, we're seeing considerable interest from the residential, tiny home, and emergency power markets."

RVers who go off-grid have an increasingly strong but unserved need to adequately power their appliances, and Xpanse addresses this need very effectively. Rohini highlighted this point stating, "Even though Xpanse is available in three power options of 800W, 1000W, and 1200W, the overwhelming majority of pre-orders so far have been for the 1200W version; demonstrating the desire for more power by RVers."

Xpanse can power onboard appliances, including refrigerators, lights, and microwaves. It is compatible with electrical components used in traditional solar installations on RVs, including charge controllers, batteries, and inverters. It can be mounted on either side of an RV and hence provides flexibility to RV owners who would like additional power but are not looking to replace an existing awning. It can also integrate with existing rooftop installations extending the solar power generation capabilities beyond the roof of an RV.

Based in Fremont, CA, Xponent Power was founded by solar industry veteran Rohini Raghunathan and a team of experts with over 100 years of combined experience in the solar and RV industries.

Xponent Power is currently accepting pre-orders for the Xpanse solar awning. For more information, visit www.xponentpower.com .

About Xponent Power

Xponent Power is a disruptive renewable energy company enabling widespread adoption of solar power in markets that cannot be served by traditional solar solutions.

Xponent Power's versatile and patented technology platform is poised to disrupt the status quo in the solar industry and enable a wide range of additional sectors, including military, emergency relief, and residential power.

