Xponent Power's Xpanse solar awning wins the prestigious German Innovation Award

Entries for the German Innovation Award were judged by an international jury made up of leading experts from industry, science, institutions, and the financial sector. The submissions are evaluated according to the criteria of innovation level, user benefits and economic viability.

Based in Fremont, California, USA, Xponent™ Power is a disruptive renewable energy company with a mission to enable widespread adoption of solar in markets that cannot be served by traditional solar solutions. The first market segment being served by the company's solar technology platform is recreational vehicles (RVs). To address the power needs of the RV industry, Xponent™ Power created Xpanse™: a stylish, compact, and retractable 1200W solar awning that deploys at the touch of a button, enabling energy independence on the go.

"We are extremely honored and proud to be recognized by the prestigious German Design Council for Xpanse" said Xponent CEO Rohini Raghunathan. "This award is a testament to the tremendous cross functional innovation that went into the development of Xpanse and the value that it brings to consumers. Our technology enables unprecedented levels of solar power for RVs, and we envision the platform enabling a wide range of additional applications such as military, emergency relief, and residential power."

The award follows shortly after Xponent Power's public launch of Xpanse into the market in Q4 2021. Xponent Power has been taking pre-orders online for the Xpanse product and has seen tremendous interest in its technology across the board from consumers, dealers, and OEMs in the RV industry.

SOURCE Xponent Power