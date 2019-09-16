Xponential Fitness Announces Appointment of Michael Abramson as Chief Operating Officer

"We are pleased to welcome Michael to the Xponential team where his track record of delivering strong business results and operational management experience make him the right person to support Xponential Fitness' future growth and strategic priorities," said Anthony Geisler Founder & CEO of Xponential Fitness.

Abramson joins Xponential Fitness with over a decade of experience in the fitness industry. Most recently, he served as president of D1 Sports Training where he oversaw the company's operations and strategic initiatives, in addition to the management of the company's trademarks and corporate governance. Throughout his career at D1 Sports Training, he held a number of leadership positions, where he focused on contract negotiation and management, litigation, policy analysis, strategic planning and long-term growth. Additionally, he assisted in leading D1 to #59 on Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchises in 2018. Abramson received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science from Rutgers University and a J.D. in Law from UIC John Marshall Law School.

"Xponential Fitness is truly a disruptor in the fitness industry and I am excited to join at such a pivotal stage in the company's growth," said Abramson. "I look forward to partnering with Anthony and the talented senior leadership team to help support the future development of this innovative, global business."

Xponential Fitness was ranked in Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 within the wellness category. Offering a diversified portfolio of specialized fitness concepts in eight unique verticals, Xponential Fitness has sold over 2,600 studio locations across the globe and recently signed a master franchise agreement for Saudi Arabia.

About Xponential Fitness:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness is the curator of the best brands across every vertical in the boutique fitness space – including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest and fastest growing Pilates franchise; CycleBar, the first and largest premium indoor cycling franchise; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval & circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, the largest barre franchise worldwide that uses the ballet barre to perform small, isometric movements for a total body workout ; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

