Xponential Fitness' Anthony Geisler Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness, the largest curator of boutique fitness brands in the world, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Anthony Geisler received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in Orange County. As the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

"I am honored to be recognized for this prestigious award," said Anthony Geisler Owner & CEO of Xponential Fitness. "I'd like to thank the passionate brand founders, brand presidents, corporate team and franchise partners that have helped me create what today is the leader in boutique fitness across the globe. We have some ambitious goals to achieve over the next few years and I look forward to continuing to disrupt the industry as we accelerate our growth domestically and internationally."

A rapidly growing disruptor in the fitness industry, Xponential Fitness was ranked in Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 within the wellness category. Offering a diversified portfolio of specialized fitness concepts in eight unique verticals, Xponential Fitness has sold over 2,600 studio locations across the globe and recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement for Saudi Arabia. Each of Xponential Fitness' brands appeal to a wide array of consumers with diverse passions in the specialty fitness categories, including Pilates, cycling, yoga, assisted-stretching and rowing.

A veteran of the industry with a deep knowledge and strong passion for boutique fitness, and a successful entrepreneur, Geisler founded Xponential Fitness in 2017 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of the largest curator of boutique fitness brands in the world. He has built numerous businesses from the ground up and held a variety of leadership positions in the industry, most recently serving as CEO of Club Pilates, where he grew a small collection of boutique studios to the largest network of premium, Reformer based group Pilates studios worldwide, with more than 850 locations. Prior to this, Geisler served as President of UFC Gym Franchise until 2014 where he worked to support and build out various aspects of the business, following his facilitation of UFC's acquisition of his franchise company LA Boxing. Geisler served as CEO of LA Boxing after purchasing the single gym in 2003 where he went on to rebuild and expand the brand to become the world's largest boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts gym franchise with 200 locations in 35 states. He sits on the Greif Center's Advisory Board and is a guest lecturer at USC's Marshall School of Business for the Entrepreneur program. Geisler was named Alumni Entrepreneur of the Year by the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in 2008 and was inducted into the USC's Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2016.

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. As an Orange County award winner, Geisler is now nominated for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards .

About Xponential Fitness:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness is the curator of the best brands across every vertical in the boutique fitness space – including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest and fastest growing Pilates franchise; CycleBar, the first and only premium indoor cycling franchise; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval & circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, the largest barre franchise worldwide that uses the ballet barre to perform small, isometric movements for a total body workout ; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth .

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

SOURCE Xponential Fitness

Related Links

www.xponential.com

