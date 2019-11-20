Xponential Fitness Enters Germany and Austria Markets

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness, the largest curator of boutique fitness brands in the world, today announced the signing of a Master Franchise Agreement for Germany and Austria – a development expected to bring more than 150 Xponential Fitness studios to the countries over the next five years. Initial brands included in the agreement are Club Pilates and Pure Barre, both category-leading pioneers in boutique fitness. Additional brands are expected to be launched in the future.

The Germany and Austria development is a collaboration with the LifeFit Group, a leading fitness and health platform in Germany uniting fitness brands from the boutique, high-value-low-price and premium segments. The diverse portfolio of the LifeFit Group includes Fitness First, elbgym and Barry's Bootcamp brands, among others. The Xponential Fitness expansion is expected to begin with the first studios opening in Germany in Q2 2020.

"As we expand into Germany and Austria we are excited to partner with the LifeFit Group who are the leading national premium fitness provider in the market," said John Kersh, Chief International Development Officer for Xponential Fitness. "We see significant whitespace in Austria and Germany, the largest fitness market in Europe, and look forward to introducing Xponential Fitness and our brands to future members."

Xponential Fitness is a thriving franchise organization offering diversified fitness concepts in eight verticals with over 1,325 studio locations open and operating, for a total of 3,082 licenses sold. Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix, Pure Barre, and Stride, covering key industry verticals and focused on accelerating growth domestically and internationally. Most recently, Xponential Fitness signed a largescale, multi-band Master Franchise Agreement in Saudi Arabia, to bring more than 50 studios to the country over the next three years, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, YogaSix and AKT. The Company also has presence in Canada and has studios slated to open in Japan and South Korea.

"Club Pilates and Pure Barre are very different boutique fitness brands from our existing portfolio, which increases our appeal," says Martin Seibold, CEO of the Lifefit Group. "This collaboration with Xponential Fitness allows us to expand and strengthen our portfolio to better meet customer needs for healthier, more active lifestyles in a customized and convenient setting. We are also looking for great talent joining us in our expansion."

Xponential Fitness was ranked in Fast Company's annual list of the 'World's Most Innovative Companies' for 2019 within the wellness category. Xponential Fitness and its franchise brands have rigorous franchise selection and qualification criteria. Its franchisees are passionate about creating an exceptional member experience and growing their business. Each franchisees dedication to fitness and entrepreneurship, together with Xponential Fitness' sound business concepts, marketing, training and support, create the pillars for operational excellence and Xponential network growth.

About Xponential Fitness:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness is the curator of the best brands across every vertical in the boutique fitness space – including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest and fastest growing Pilates franchise; CycleBar, the first and largest premium indoor cycling franchise; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval & circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, the largest barre franchise worldwide that uses the ballet barre to perform small, isometric movements for a total body workout ; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

About The Lifefit Group:

The LifeFit Group is a leading fitness and health platform in Germany, uniting several fitness brands from the boutique, high-value-low-price and premium segments under one roof. The Group is committed to inspire and support its customers to live their best lives through personal, fun and focused health and fitness experiences. Fitness First with more than 60 clubs is the largest fitness service provider of the LifeFit Group and offers a motivating fitness experience including innovative training concepts, relaxation in the form of wellness facilities and 20+ pools. The exclusive Hamburg performance fitness provider elbgym stands for hard training and a strong community, while smile X positions itself in the high-value- low-price segment with a dedicated training area concept for a broad range of customer groups. The boutique fitness concepts of Barry's Bootcamp, the pioneer of high-intensity interval training indoors and The Gym Society, the innovative compact studio concept from the Netherlands, which aims to reach 80% of health-conscious people who have not yet found the right concept, complete the diverse portfolio of the LifeFit Group. Visit www.lifefit-group.com to learn more.

