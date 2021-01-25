Xponential Fitness Lands Three Brands on Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500®

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 did not hold back the brands of Xponential Fitness, the largest curator of premium boutique fitness brands across eight different verticals. Three of the company's brands – Club Pilates, Pure Barre and CycleBar – landed a spot in Entrepreneur magazine's coveted 2021 Franchise 500 list as a result of another year of impressive unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. Club Pilates was ranked 104; Pure Barre was ranked 119, up from its previous spot of 300; and CycleBar landed at 351, up 128 spots from last year.

"The strong showing on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 across these three Xponential Fitness brands demonstrates that boutique fitness is here to stay and the best is yet to come," said Sarah Luna, President of Xponential Fitness. "Our members love the world-class workouts and unmatched sense of community we provide, whether that's inside our studios or virtually, and these rankings are a testament to our franchise owners' passion, commitment and hard work day in and day out, especially given the challenges 2020 presented them."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

While some fitness brands struggled to find their footing following the onset of the pandemic and other challenges that arose in 2020, Xponential Fitness proved to be a beacon of resilience and creativity in the industry. When adversity struck, franchise owners were empowered to pivot by offering outdoor and virtual workouts, with some brands even renting out equipment to keep members healthy and engaged. The company's strategies have proven effective as it has retained more than 86% of members across all eight brands, which also include YogaSix, Row House, StretchLab, AKT, and STRIDE.

Xponential Fitness also saw extensive growth over the past year, signing numerous franchise deals and opening new locations around the world, even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the company opened five brands in Saudi Arabia, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, AKT, YogaSix, and CycleBar locations, as well as the first of many CycleBar studios in Australia. Exciting new franchise agreements signed will also bring Xponential studios to Germany, Singapore, Spain and the Dominican Republic.

Beyond the in-studio experience in 2020, Xponential debuted online workouts across all of its brands last year through its proprietary streaming platform called GO , bringing premium classes directly to consumers' homes.

To view Pure Barre, Club Pilates and CycleBar in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 26. For more information about all Xponential Fitness brands, visit www.xponential.com .

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

Media contact: David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Xponential Fitness

Related Links

www.xponential.com

