Xponential Fitness Launches Apple Watch Integration to Offer Enhanced Member Experience

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness , the world's largest curator of boutique fitness brands, announced today it is launching an upgraded studio experience through the use of Apple Watch technology across all eight of its brands, including Pure Barre , Club Pilates , CycleBar , YogaSix , StretchLab , Row House , AKT , and STRIDE . This fully-integrated experience allows Xponential members and guests who utilize Apple Watch to view upcoming classes, check in to class, participate in the "Earn Your Watch" challenge, and most notably, track real-time performance data among other features. Xponential Fitness is excited to bring the Apple Watch integration to its large member base, highlighting its continued leadership within the industry.

Each Xponential brand's app will integrate directly with Apple Watch allowing users to receive notifications for upcoming classes, moving off a class waitlist, class reminders, and celebration alerts for milestones met.

Users will also enjoy contactless check-in, very appropriate in a post-pandemic era. Members will also have the opportunity to earn back their Apple Watch value by participating in the "Earn Your Watch" challenge by taking classes in studio1.

Particularly exciting for today's metrics-focused consumer, each brand's classes will allow consumers to track and share their personal performance data for classes taken within the studio through the Apple Health app which can also contribute to their daily Activity Rings on Apple Watch. Performance data measured will include time active, calories burned, heart rate, and average BPM.

"Providing a premium member experience remains our top priority across every Xponential Fitness brand. Launching this integration with Apple Watch is an exciting opportunity to offer an enhanced in-studio experience to our high iOS member base, utilizing the incredible technology Apple has built," said Sarah Luna, President of Xponential Fitness. "As our users become increasingly data and goal-oriented, this technology will help us continue to curate the best of the best workout experiences across every vertical of boutique fitness."

This announcement marks yet another milestone in a breakthrough year for Xponential. Last spring, Xponential launched its proprietary streaming platform GO across all eight of its brands and kicked off partnerships with fitness giants like ClassPass and most recently, national healthcare provider, UnitedHealthCare. When it comes to physical locations, Xponential is the largest player in the boutique fitness industry with over 1700 studios worldwide. For more information about each brand's integration with Apple Watch, visit the brands' website.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running, and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

1 Up to the value of $199 and at participating studios.

