Xponential Fitness Organizes 'XPRO' Cast to Pioneer its Digital Workouts

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its streaming platform GO , Xponential Fitness , a curator of leading boutique fitness brands with over 1,600 studios open worldwide, announced today the debut of its XPROS, a highly-qualified team of fitness and wellness professionals who will instruct its live and on-demand workouts going forward. These world-class coaches will become familiar faces across the GO platform as Xponential Fitness gears up to produce tons of new content in the coming months in order to strengthen its digital presence and stay competitive in the fast-growing world of virtual fitness. Brands within the Xponential Fitness portfolio include Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT and STRIDE, all of which have a unique GO platform that can be accessed through the brand's individual apps.

"When it comes to group fitness, whether that's in-person or on-demand, we know the number one factor that keeps members coming back is their instructors," said Alex Isaly, VP of Programming for Xponential Fitness. "It is important for us to mobilize a diverse and extremely talented team of fitness professionals across all eight of our brands to take our digital platform GO to the next level and keep our members inspired."

The XPROS are a diverse group of individuals from Los Angeles, San Diego and other parts of Southern California and come from a wide variety of health, wellness and fitness backgrounds. The XPRO team has decades of combined experience in the industry, ensuring GO users receive instruction from qualified experts, not simply influencers. For names and bios of the team, visit https://www.xponential.com/go/xpros .

GO gives users access to thousands of pieces of content from the eight Xponential Fitness brands, as well as a handful of third-party content from partners like Aaptiv and HyperIce for under $30 a month. Members of Go365 and Class Pass also have access to GO content through Xponential's strategic partnership with those brands. Designed by the same team of passionate education and fitness experts who develop Xponential's in-studio workouts, the classes range from 10 to 90 minutes in length, and encompass all fitness levels, from beginner to advanced. Some classes require equipment, which can range from blocks or light weights for YogaSix GO to a stationary bike for CycleBar GO. New material is added every week along with a robust schedule of live classes.

GO subscriptions range from $19.99 to $29.99 a month per brand. For more information about Xponential's digital offerings, visit www.xponential.com/go .

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. In 2020, Xponential launched its digital platform GO, which brings live and on-demand content from all of these premium concepts to the masses. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

