Xponential Fitness Ready to 'Rumble' with Addition of Boutique Boxing Concept

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness has announced today the acquisition of Rumble , the latest brand added to its portfolio, further highlighting the company's position as the largest curator of boutique fitness brands in the world. Rumble, a boutique boxing concept, joins the other eight brands under the Xponential Fitness umbrella including Pure Barre , Club Pilates , CycleBar , YogaSix , StretchLab , Row House , AKT , and STRIDE .

Founded in 2017, Rumble delivers 45-minute, 10-round, full-body strength and conditioning workouts crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. The company was started in the heart of Chelsea in New York City and has since expanded into Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto, and San Francisco, with a Chicago location coming soon.

Signaling Anthony Geisler's 'return to the ring' after almost 10 years, the acquisition will see Xponential Fitness work quickly to start franchising the concept, leveraging its seasoned team with decades of fitness and franchising expertise. Rumble has massive brand loyalty and widespread appeal partly thanks to attracting top names like Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Derulo, David Beckham, and Kevin Hart to its studios.

"With its premium, world-class boxing experience, cutting-edge virtual workout platform, and celebrity reach, Rumble is a fantastic fit for our robust lineup of industry leaders across boutique fitness," said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness. "By adding Rumble to the Xponential portfolio, we're opening up another core modality for our members to help them reach their health and fitness goals within our family of brands, as well as creating opportunity for entrepreneurs to bring this engaging workout to their market."

In February, Rumble launched Rumble TV, a live and on-demand workout platform, to bring the Rumble experience home with an extensive collection of boxing, HIIT, strength, and running workouts.

"We are thrilled to announce our deal with Xponential," said Andy Stenzler, Co-Founder of Rumble. "They are certainly the premier franchisor in our industry and thus the perfect partner to bring the Rumble experience across the globe."

"Our loyal Rumble customers will love being part of the amazing family of Xponential brands that will cater to all of their fitness needs," said Ashley Camerini, CEO of Rumble. "We are looking forward to seeing Rumble grow with such an incredible industry leader."

Backed by Anthony Geisler and Snapdragon Capital Partners, Xponential Fitness saw extensive growth over the past few years, awarding 917 franchise territories and opening 394 new locations in 2019 and 263 franchise territories, and opening 240 new studio openings in 2020, even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout 2021, the brands will continue to focus on accelerating growth domestically and internationally. Notable recent international debuts include five brands in Saudi Arabia, including Club Pilates, Pure Barre, AKT, YogaSix, and CycleBar, Club Pilates locations in Japan and South Korea, as well as the first of many CycleBar studios in Australia. New franchise agreements signed will also bring Xponential studios to Germany, Singapore, Spain, and the Dominican Republic.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running, and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; and most recently, Rumble, a boxing-inspired strength and conditioning concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

ABOUT SNAPDRAGON CAPITAL PARTNERS:

Snapdragon is a private equity investment firm founded in 2018 targeting concentrated investments in growth consumer businesses benefitting from long-term secular trends. Snapdragon invests in both majority and minority positions with health & wellness as one of its core areas of focus. In addition to Xponential Fitness, Snapdragon is an investor in Nutraceutical, a vertically integrated provider of branded supplements, personal care, and other natural products.

ABOUT RUMBLE:

Rumble is a group fitness company with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Palo Alto and San Francisco, with a Chicago location coming soon. Rumble Boxing was founded in January 2017 as a boxing-inspired group fitness concept in the heart of Chelsea in New York City. The experience is a 45-minute, 10-round, full-body cardio and strength workout crafted around specially designed water-filled, teardrop-style boxing bags. In 2021, Rumble launched Rumble TV, a live & on-demand workout platform, to bring the Rumble experience home with an extensive collection of boxing, HIIT, strength, and running workouts. Rumble was founded by Noah Neiman (former Barry's Bootcamp Master Trainer, and cast member of Bravo's Work Out New York), Eugene Remm (Co-Founder of Catch Hospitality Group (Catch Restaurants, CATCH STEAK, Lexington Brass), Andy Stenzler (Co-Founder Cosí, Kidville), and Anthony DiMarco (13-time IRONMAN, former Managing Director, Google).

