Xponential Fitness Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Global Deal with ClassPass, Includes Video and Corporate Wellness

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponential Fitness , the largest boutique fitness franchisor, today named ClassPass the exclusive aggregator for all eight of their brands worldwide. Xponential is the curator of leading brands across every vertical of the boutique fitness space, with a portfolio that includes Club Pilates , CycleBar , StretchLab , Row House , AKT , YogaSix , Pure Barre and STRIDE . In addition to almost 1600 studio locations in the US and Canada alone, Xponential has close to 4000 franchise licenses sold across 10 countries. With this partnership, any Xponential studio or franchisee who opts to market in-person or digital fitness classes through an aggregator will do so through ClassPass.

"Our brands have seen proven benefits from ClassPass's transition from the Unlimited model to Credits and the release of its inventory management tools for studios," said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness. "Given the positive impact ClassPass has had for our franchise partners, we are excited to enhance the partnership, especially as ClassPass continues to rapidly acquire new corporate and enterprise clients."

Founded in 2013, ClassPass is the largest aggregator of fitness and wellness brands. ClassPass offers access to 30,000 studios, gyms and wellness providers, as well as a growing catalog of on-demand and livestreamed digital fitness options. In addition to building the largest B2C fitness marketplace in the world, ClassPass also entered the employee benefits space in 2019. ClassPass now partners with more than 2,000 corporate clients, equipping employers with flexible Corporate Wellness options for their teams. Individual subscribers and professionals on employee-sponsored plans will both have access to Xponential's suite of high energy, motivating workouts.

"ClassPass curates the top fitness brands in the world, all through one membership. Xponential brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar and Row House are some of the most popular and sought after classes by our members, and we're thrilled to add on-demand and livestream video content as part of this expanded partnership," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of ClassPass. "This multi-year deal will provide our corporate clients with exclusive access to Xponential brands, something no other Corporate Wellness program offers."

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

ABOUT CLASSPASS:

Founded in 2013, ClassPass is a membership that provides access to the world's largest network of fitness and wellness experiences. ClassPass partners with more than 30,000 pre-vetted exercise studios, health clubs and wellness providers to offer a broad range of digital and in-person classes including yoga, cycling, Pilates, strength training, boxing and more. In addition to workouts, members can instantly book inspiring wellness experiences, such as massages, acupuncture, and spa treatments. ClassPass also helps studios around the globe to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. Learn more at http://classpass.com .

