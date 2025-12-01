Xposure Music Announces $42.5M Funding to Expand Artist Financing and Catalog Investments

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Xposure Music, a technology-driven financing and investment platform for independent artists, today announced $42.5M USD in new debt and equity funding. The round includes debt financing from Andalusian Credit Partners and equity participation from select family offices and private investors. This brings Xposure Music's total funding to over $50M USD.

Xposure Music Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Gregory Walfish and Ryan Garber Raise $42.5M to Expand Artist Financing and Catalog Investments (CNW Group/Xposure Music)

"We're thrilled to work with Andalusian as partners in our mission to become one of the world's leading independent catalog buyers," said Ryan Garber, co-founder and co-CEO of Xposure Music. "Our goal is to continue to serve as the gateway for emerging artists to access meaningful funding and take their careers to the next level, and this investment gives us the resources to make that possible."

As the music industry grows increasingly competitive, access to financing has become a major hurdle for independent artists. Xposure Music addresses this gap through their proprietary underwriting and valuation platform, allowing artists to efficiently access financing on their catalog, gain exposure to innovative marketing programs and connect directly with the company's network of A&Rs, managers and producers.

"Independent artists should have access to the same level of financing and deal structures that were once limited to major stars," said Gregory Walfish, co-founder and co-CEO of Xposure Music. "With this new capital and our underwriting technology, we are doubling down on our mission to be long-term partners for the next generation of independent artists."

The funding announcement comes on the heels of Xposure Music partnering with Too Lost, an independent music distribution platform, to accelerate acquisitions and distribution of independent music catalogs. In the past 18 months, Xposure Music has deployed funding to support nearly 100 artists. With this new infusion of capital, the company plans to scale its efforts, funding additional artists and acquiring catalogs at a larger volume.

About Xposure Music

Founded in Montreal in 2021, Xposure Music is a technology-driven financing and investment platform for independent music rights. Powered by proprietary valuation models and machine-learning underwriting, Xposure provides fast, transparent, and data-backed capital solutions to creators. The company has deployed over eight figures into catalogs across genres, helping redefine the value, accessibility, and liquidity of independent music assets. For more information, visit https://www.xposuremusic.com/.

