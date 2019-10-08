XPOVIO™ (selinexor) Now Available to Excelera Network Members for Treatment of Relapsed or Refectory Multiple Myeloma

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Excelera Network was selected by Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., to be in the limited distribution network for XPOVIO™ (selinexor), which was approved as a treatment for patients with multiple myeloma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Excelera Network, which includes over 20 health systems, 500 hospitals and 100K physicians, received immediate access to the drug upon FDA approval in July.

"We are pleased to be included in Karyopharm's limited distribution network for XPOVIO," said Rebecca Rand, vice president of manufacturer relations at Excelera. "XPOVIO offers adults with multiple myeloma who have exhausted other options with a novel therapy option to treat their disease. We are committed to providing our health systems with rapid access to innovative therapies such as XPOVIO, as well as the necessary clinical knowledge to effectively deliver these therapies to complex patients in an integrated care model."

XPOVIO is a nuclear export inhibitor that has been approved for use in combination with the corticosteroid dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is resistant to several other forms of treatment, including at least two proteasome inhibitors, at least two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Approved by the FDA on July 3, 2019, XPOVIO was granted both Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation and received accelerated approval, which enables the FDA to approve drugs for serious conditions and to fill an unmet medical need.

"We are delighted to be working with Excelera to help meet the growing demand for XPOVIO in the U.S.," said Kirk Schamp, vice president of market access at Karyopharm. "Excelera has proven capabilities enhancing patient access to novel medicines and we look forward to working together to serve the needs of physicians and their patients battling multiple myeloma."

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in plasma cells. Abnormal plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow, where they crowd out healthy blood cells and form tumors in many bones of the body. Multiple myeloma is the second most common cancer of the blood in the U.S., with more than 32,000 new cases each year and over 130,000 patients currently living with the disease.

