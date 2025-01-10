XPPen Unveils Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) with 2.5 K High-Performance 22-inch Drawing Display

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XPPen has officially launched a remarkable addition to its professional digital drawing display lineup: the Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2), a 22-inch unparalleled drawing display that ignites all-round performance, making it an ideal choice for artists and creative professionals at a competitive price.

"With the introduction of the Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2), we are excited to offer professional creatives a dynamic platform that truly empowers their artistic vision. This 22-inch high-performance drawing display not only maintains the exceptional color performance and digital pen responsiveness of the Pro series but also features an upgraded 2.5K etched glass screen, designed to meet the demands of professional users. This enhancement significantly boosts overall performance while still offering an impressive competitive price. It's the perfect companion for anyone committed to achieving high-quality work," said Amy Yuan, Marketing Director of XPPen.

The Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) features a stunning 2.5K QHD resolution and Calman-certified color performance, boasting 99% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage and a high color accuracy with ΔE < 1, ensuring that every nuance of color and line is rendered with exceptional fidelity. Priced at $699, this display is equipped with the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus offering 16K pressure levels and a full-laminated AG Nano Etched Glass design, exemplifying the brand's commitment to user experience and innovative design. The Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) also comes with a range of valuable accessories, including the ACK05 Bluetooth Remote Control and ACS02 Stand, further enhancing the overall creative experience.

Outstanding Display Performance: Experience 2.5K Clarity and Calman Verified Color Performance

The Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) has achieved Calman Verified professional color certification, ensuring its color accuracy is recognized by authoritative standards. Each drawing display undergoes rigorous 3D LUT calibration and testing, accompanied by a factory-issued Calman color certification report to guarantee precise color representation in your work. With an impressive 99% Adobe RGB color gamut coverage, this display unlocks limitless creative possibilities, capturing every subtle shift in color to inspire endless creativity.

Boasting a high color accuracy with ΔE < 1, the Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) minimizes color discrepancies, ensuring that every tone is rendered with precision. This drawing display can render 16.7 million colors, allowing users to experience exceptional color performance that meets the high standards of today's artists. Users can seamlessly switch between sRGB, Adobe RGB, and Display P3 color spaces to accommodate various creative needs, ensuring consistency and precision across different devices and environments. Additionally, it features DC dimming technology to eliminate flicker issues, helping to reduce eye strain and protect visual health during long hours of creative work. Let true colors ignite your creative sparks and support the achievement of exceptional works.

Silky Smooth and Convenient: Industry-Leading 16K Pressure Levels and Versatile Accessories

The Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) is powered by the advanced X3 Pro digital chip, featuring an industry-leading 16K pressure levels, delivering an incredibly realistic drawing experience. The included felt nib mimics the texture of real paper, ensuring smooth and fluid strokes with every touch. Dual shortcut keys and a virtual eraser design enhance user experience, while the silicone grip provides comfort for extended creative sessions.

Compatible with the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus series, the Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) supports 60° tilt recognition, allowing for effortless shading and line variation. All X3 Pro series digital pens feature pen ID recognition, enabling the system to automatically identify and load personalized settings for different stylus types, eliminating the need for cumbersome reconfiguration steps and allowing users to enjoy a seamless, efficient creative experience immediately.

Additionally, the Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) includes the ACK05 Bluetooth Remote Control and ACS02 Stand, significantly boosting productivity and empowering creators to freely express their ideas while leveraging advanced tools to push the boundaries of their artistry.

As XPPen's latest offering, the Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) combines cutting-edge technology with user-centric design to enhance both creative efficiency and comfort.

XPPen is committed to integrating innovative tools that elevate artistic experience and inspire greater creativity. This product will be officially available on January 10, 2024. The Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) is priced at $699. For more information, please visit the XPPen official website or explore the product at this link.

Pricing information may vary depending on regional market.

