XPR Augusta Announces New Experiences at XPR Fan Fest! Including Kendra Scott, Golden Tee, Imagery Estate Winery, Golfzon and The Legends Group

AUGUSTA, Ga., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XPR Fan Fest continues to expand its offerings with new, interactive brand experiences. XPR Fan Fest will be a centerpiece of XPR AUGUSTA, produced by C4 Live, this is open daily, from April 2 through 9, 2022. It's the destination to see and be seen during tournament week including:

As a fashion meets philanthropy brand, Kendra Scott is thrilled to join XPR Fan Fest. Kendra Scott will bring its beautiful quality jewelry to the attendees and golf fans in celebration of the best week of the year—tournament week.

Incredible Technologies is thrilled to debut the brand-new Golden Tee PGA TOUR Home Edition at XPR Augusta. Golf fanatics from across the world will get their hands on this new cabinet, its stunning 4K graphics and real PGA TOUR courses!

Imagery Estate Winery was founded in Sonoma in the mid-1980's by Joe Benziger and is known for showcasing esoteric varietals from Sonoma County. In 2017, Jamie Benziger took over winemaking at Imagery and continues to push the Sonoma winery forward with the creation of a new, nationally available collection of wines that take a traditional varietal and add a twist of a less familiar one in a harmonious and exciting way.

Golfzon, the global virtual golf brand named best golf simulator by Golf Digest Editor's Choice Awards for five consecutive years (2017 to 2021), will offer fans the chance to test their swing and compete for prizes at XPR AUGUSTA.

The Legends Group will offer exclusive access to their expansive collection of sports memorabilia and experiences from memorabilia signed by golf legends Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to unforgettable trips to Pebble Beach, California.

The fun and entertainment continues with live bands and DJs located on multiple stages throughout XPR Fan Fest. Plus, a gourmet dining experience curated by internationally acclaimed Chef David Burke. All-inclusive food and beverage tickets are now available to revel in unlimited access to works of eclectic, edible art and an impressive beverage menu including a bourbon bar, wine walk, craft beer and specialty cocktails to taste and experience. XPR Fan Fest Food & Beverage tickets are available at www.xpraugusta.com/fanfest for $150 per day, plus tax and fees. General admission to XPR Fan Fest is free for local residents and tournament week visitors alike.

All-Star Musical Lineup

Music fans will also have the chance to see live performances from country music superstar and television personality, Blake Shelton, with two-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Nelly, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Award-winning entertainer, author and actor Tim McGraw will be joined by Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull, on the following night, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Plus, legendary singer-songwriter, Jimmy Buffett, performing with The Coral Reefer Band, and award-winning songwriter and instrumentalist Mac McAnally on Friday, April 8, 2022.

General admission starts from $175 per nightly concert ticket, plus tax and fees, on sale now at www.xpraugusta.com. A limited number of branded, all-inclusive VIP experiences are also available.

