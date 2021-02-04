Xpressdocs® taps Danielle Stiehl to Lead Emerging Markets Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpressdocs®, an innovative provider of brand management and marketing automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Danielle Stiehl as Vice President of Emerging Markets. In this role, Stiehl will lead the launch efforts for a suite of marketing automation solutions, alongside the continued expansion of Xpressdocs' brand management platform to new markets.

Stiehl has 15 years of sales and leadership experience in the direct marketing industry and has been with Xpressdocs since the acquisition of Amazing Mail in 2019, where she was CEO.

"We're excited to expand Danielle's role with Xpressdocs and leverage her expertise as a true pioneer in marketing automation solutions," said Jim Wright, CEO of Xpressdocs.

"I'm proud of the capabilities we developed at Amazing Mail and believe the synergies of our combined organization will delight our customers, old and new," said Stiehl.

Xpressdocs has just released AmazingMail, an integrated CRM solution that automates direct mail, to select clients in preparation for a broader launch in April 2021.

About Xpressdocs

Xpressdocs is a leading provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions for a variety of industries, including real estate, healthcare, professional services, and home services. Xpressdocs' self-service, on-demand marketing platform is designed to be highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently access and customize a wide range of products and services, from print materials and direct mail to digital ads and automated programs. With a focus on high-quality products, rapid turnaround time and exceptional customer service, Xpressdocs is proud to power marketing efforts for hundreds of national and regional brands.

