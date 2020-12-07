XPRIZE, In Partnership With Aspire, Seeks To Discover How Humanity Will Feed The Next Generation With Four-Year, $15 Million "Feed The Next Billion" Competition

The Competition, Launched with the Support of The Tony Robbins Foundation and The Good Food Institute, will Accelerate Innovation within Alternative Meats and Challenge Teams to Develop Cutting-Edge Chicken and Fish Alternatives that are Globally Accessible and Provide Scalable, Sustainable and Nutritious Food Security Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, XPRIZE , in partnership with ASPIRE and with the support of The Tony Robbins Foundation , is excited to announce the launch of XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, a four-year competition that hopes to revolutionize the global food supply chain and its impact on communities around the world, transforming the near trillion-dollar meat industry in the process. Through the development of chicken or fish alternatives, teams of global innovators will work to ensure the world's growing population will have equitable access to high-protein, nutritious, quality food that allows everybody to live active and healthy lives.

Launched during a surge in global food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing global population, new social mobility, increased urbanization, and climate change, XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion is the first challenge XPRIZE has launched in partnership with ASPIRE, a part of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) which funds research and runs global tech competitions. In addition to ASPIRE and The Tony Robbins Foundation, XPRIZE will be working with The Good Food Institute , an international nonprofit focused on cultivated meat and plant-based alternatives, which will act as a team success partner throughout the competition.

This competition comes after the release of XPRIZE's Future of Food Impact Roadmap , an in-depth analysis of global food system challenges, that identified 12 radical breakthroughs which could establish a more food secure and environmentally sustainable world by 2050 -- allowing humanity to overcome the challenges needed to help the 815 million people facing chronic malnourishment today, and prepare for a future with an even larger global population. Amid these 12 breakthrough opportunities, the need for alternative proteins at-scale was identified as a critical impact area that requires significant technological advances, decreased price points, and notable shifts in consumers' preferences – all while maintaining positive health and environmental benefits as compared to conventional animal-based proteins.

"Billions of individuals do and will desire higher quality protein as a food source, but the earth is incapable of providing this with traditional livestock. A much more sustainable, scalable methodology is required," said XPRIZE Founder Peter H. Diamandis, MD, "XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion seeks to create poultry and fish that is affordable, sustainable, more nutritious, and a lower cost than mechanisms now in place. We believe hundreds of entrepreneurs will focus on driving breakthroughs in this critical and important area to help feed the world."

"Even though it seems like a formidable challenge — global hunger is one of the most solvable problems in today's society," said His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, which oversees ASPIRE. "With XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, we have a unique opportunity to enable innovators to develop solutions that improve yield, productivity and sustainability across the entire global food ecosystem. Abu Dhabi has been instrumental in developing the global food security ecosystem, and we are continuously uncovering cutting-edge agriculture solutions that will shape the future of food production. Through our partnership with XPRIZE, we seek to unearth new technologies that will become solutions for all, helping people around the world access safe, sufficient and affordable food. We're excited to bring together top international talent and global innovators to develop solutions to answer one of the world's most critical challenges."

As part of the competition, XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion will ask the winning teams to develop multiple consistent cuts of a meat alternative that replicates the look, taste, smell, feel, cooking behavior and nutritional properties of a structured fillet of fish or chicken breast, while having a lower comparable environmental footprint. All teams will need to demonstrate an ability to scale production for global distribution, a crucial step towards addressing food insecurity and revolutionizing the food supply of communities in all corners of the world.

"In 2018, I suggested that XPRIZE run a competition to end global hunger, an issue that will only be magnified as the population continues to grow." said Tony Robbins, the United States' number one life and business coach and founder of The Tony Robbins Foundation. "With XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, we are taking it a step further, rethinking how and where food is produced, and finding a new way to provide plentiful, sustainable and nutritious food to the next billion people on the planet."

Registration kicks off today and will run through April 28, 2021. Grand Prize Winners will be announced in 2024. To learn more about XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion, visit xprize.org/feed.

ABOUT XPRIZE

XPRIZE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competition models to solve the world's grandest challenges. Active competitions include the $20 Million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, the $10 Million Rainforest XPRIZE, the $10 Million ANA Avatar XPRIZE, the $5 Million IBM Watson AI XPRIZE and the $5 Million XPRIZE Rapid Reskilling. For more information, visit xprize.org.

About ASPIRE

ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the programme management pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ATRC is responsible for defining Abu Dhabi's research and development strategy, consolidating funds for efficient investment and driving policy and regulation. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities and research institutes to frame problem statements. It also launches grand challenges and international competitions to solve some of the world's most pressing issues. ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources and technologies to solve complex challenges.

For more information, please visit www.aspireuae.ae .

ABOUT THE TONY ROBBINS FOUNDATION

Founded in 1991, The Tony Robbins Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to empower individuals and organizations to make a significant difference in the quality of life of people often forgotten. Through global programs and initiatives, The Tony Robbins Foundation is dedicated to creating positive changes in the lives of youth, seniors, the hungry, homeless and the imprisoned population. The Foundation helps provide millions of meals globally each year, has awarded over 2,000 grants and other resources to health and human services organizations, implemented curriculum in 1,700 plus correctional facilities and gathered thousands of young leaders from around the world with its teen programs.

For more information, visit www.thetonyrobbinsfoundation.org .

SOURCE XPRIZE