XPRTS Inc. Expands Global Operations Strategy with Specialized Clio and Lawmatics Custom Implementation & Advanced Automation Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPRTS Inc., the operator-led execution partner born inside the high-growth U.S. law firm Bay Legal, PC, today announced the formal expansion of its Systems & Automation business unit. The expansion reinforces XPRTS' position as a premier systems architect, delivering specialized implementation, custom programming, and optimization for Clio and Lawmatics to help law firms eliminate operational bottlenecks and scale predictably.

The Real Problem: "Shelfware" and the Implementation Gap

Many law firms invest in powerful practice-management platforms such as Clio and Lawmatics but struggle to fully leverage them. Workflows remain fragmented, data moves manually between systems, and staff often work around the technology rather than within it. This underutilization—commonly referred to as "shelfware"—limits operational efficiency and constrains growth.

In most cases, the issue is not the software itself, but implementation. Firms often lack the internal technical infrastructure required to configure platforms properly, integrate them seamlessly, and automate intake-to-billing processes—the very systems that determine whether a practice can scale.

XPRTS addresses this gap through a Systems-First philosophy, replacing ad-hoc configuration and DIY guesswork with disciplined, professional execution.

"Most law firms fail to scale not for lack of effort, but because of poor sequencing," said Jayson Elliott, CEO of XPRTS Inc. and Managing Attorney of Bay Legal, PC.

"They often invest in marketing or staffing before their plumbing—their systems and intake—can handle the volume. We are not selling software setups. We are building a professional services consultancy that bridges the gap between law and technology, using workflows and automations that were battle-tested inside our own firm under real growth conditions."

The Operator Advantage: Real-World Technology Expertise

XPRTS is not a traditional consulting firm. Elliott's background as a Silicon Valley technologist—including leadership roles at eBay Inc. and multiple dot-com and app-based startups—shapes the technical architecture XPRTS delivers to law firms.

This operator experience enables XPRTS to design and deploy legal technology stacks with the same rigor used by high-performing software companies, translating enterprise-grade execution into practical, scalable systems for law firms.

How XPRTS Solves Law Firm Operational Challenges

The expanded Systems & Automation unit focuses on high-level technical execution across six core areas:

Systems Assessment (Required)

The foundation of every engagement. XPRTS conducts a comprehensive diagnostic of Clio configuration, Lawmatics pipelines, and intake-to-billing handoffs to identify inefficiencies, data-quality issues, and operational risk that prevent scale.

Advanced Programming & Webhooks

XPRTS deploys complex, multi-path logic using webhooks and custom API integrations to connect disparate platforms. This enables automated data flow, reduces manual handoffs, and minimizes errors.

Custom Dashboard Creation

XPRTS develops leadership dashboards and KPI reporting within Clio and Lawmatics, providing real-time visibility into intake volume, conversion performance, staffing efficiency, and revenue metrics.

Advanced Automation Orchestration

Using tools such as Zapier and Make, XPRTS orchestrates sophisticated workflows for after-hours intake, practice-area-specific rules, and conditional logic, allowing intake and routing processes to run continuously without manual intervention.

Customized Implementation

Rather than off-the-shelf configuration, XPRTS designs workflows aligned to each firm's practice areas, staffing model, and growth strategy, ensuring systems reflect how the firm actually operates.

AI-Ready Infrastructure

XPRTS prepares systems for the next generation of AI-assisted intake and automation by ensuring clean data mapping and transparent logic, allowing firms to adopt future tools without rebuilding core infrastructure.

From Systems to Scale: The Global Support Initiative

This systems-centric approach underpins XPRTS' Global Support Initiative, which integrates elite global talent directly into defined, automated workflows. By aligning staffing with structured systems, XPRTS enables offshore teams to function as a strategic advantage rather than an administrative burden.

"Our systems are built to support staff and AI working together," Elliott added.

"When the technology stack functions correctly, firm owners can step back from daily fire drills and operate at a strategic level."

A Proven Model: Bay Legal as the Systems Laboratory

XPRTS developed and refined these systems inside Bay Legal, PC—the operational laboratory where the company was formed. By implementing the same workflows now offered to clients, Bay Legal achieved growth exceeding 400% from 2024 to 2025, driven by infrastructure-led scaling rather than reactive hiring or fragmented marketing.

The systems refined through that experience are now available to law firms seeking predictable, controlled growth.

About XPRTS Inc.

XPRTS Inc. is an operator-led consulting, implementation, and staffing company purpose-built to help law firms scale through systems, technology, and elite global talent. Unlike traditional agencies, XPRTS embeds directly into client operations to design and optimize the infrastructure required for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit https://xprts.com or learn how XPRTS works at https://xprts.com/how-xprts-works .

About Bay Legal, PC

Bay Legal, PC is a California-based law firm dedicated to protecting wealth, family, and the future through estate planning, real estate, and business law. Serving as the primary laboratory for XPRTS, Bay Legal utilized these proprietary systems to achieve growth exceeding 400% from 2024 to 2025. The firm operates an integrated legal and tax platform built on five core pillars: Asset Architecture, Asset Operations & Deals, Dispute Protection, Mobilization, and Tax Optimization.

