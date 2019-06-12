XR Association Names Elizabeth Hyman As Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the XR Association (XRA), the trade association representing the technology manufacturers that power the virtual, augmented, and mixed reality industries, named Elizabeth Hyman as its first chief executive officer following a comprehensive search and selection process.

In her previous role as Executive Vice President of Public Advocacy at the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), Hyman led the association's outreach to members of Congress, the Executive Branch, and other international, federal, state, and local government institutions that shape and influence public policies affecting the IT industry.

"I am honored to lead an association that represents one of the fastest-growing industries in the technology space," said Hyman. "I look forward to working with membership to expand the XRA and champion the responsible development and adoption of XR technology. The future will be shaped by immersive technologies, and the XR Association will be at the forefront of articulating their immense potential and how they can improve our everyday lives."

A member-driven search committee was formed in 2018, led by Amy Fox, President of the XRA Board of Directors and Director and Head of Legal at Oculus, to identify the association's first CEO.

"We're excited to welcome Liz as our first CEO. With twenty years of experience in government affairs, policy, and technology advocacy, she is the perfect executive to expand the XRA's footprint in the fast-moving AR/VR/MR industry," Fox said.

With senior-level experience at leading trade associations, including CompTIA and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), within the federal government, as well as in-house at PC manufacturer Lenovo, Hyman joins the XRA at a time when the XR industry is experiencing dynamic global growth.

For more information on the XRA, visit XRA.org.

ABOUT THE XR ASSOCIATION

The XR Association represents headset and technology manufacturers across the broad XR industry, including Facebook, Google, HTC VIVE, Samsung, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The Association promotes the growth and development of the XR industry, fosters dialogue among public and private stakeholders, develops industry best practices, and provides education, training, and marketing information related to the industry.

Media contact:

Sutton Resler

+1 (571) 236 4966

info@xra.org

SOURCE XR Association

Related Links

http://XRA.org

