XR Association, Voice of XR Manufacturers, Releases Update to Developers Guide

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the XR Association (XRA), the trade association representing the technology manufacturers that power the virtual, augmented, and mixed reality industries, released an update to its XR Primer, a starter guide for developers designing reality-expanding experiences. "Guidance for Culture, Conduct, and Content in XR Environments" offers design guidance for creating respectful, safe, and inclusive immersive experiences.

The first edition of the guide, released in 2018, introduced topics for developers to consider that can enhance user comfort and safety in XR. XRA's member companies collaborated to share insights gleaned during the development of their respective platforms and to establish a common set of focus areas for XR developers.

Today's release represents further progress towards XRA's mission of promoting the responsible development and thoughtful advancement of XR technology globally. XR Primer 2.0 provides developers with fundamental design principles to create and prioritize online safety and inclusion in two- and three-dimensional contexts.

"As we continue to update the primer, XRA hopes to lead the industry forward by encouraging developers, manufacturers, and content creators to invest in tools and guidelines that will foster safe environments in XR," says XRA CEO Liz Hyman.

In additions to XRA membership, developers and other experts from across the broad XR industry were instrumental in informing and advising on the creation of the XR Primer update documentation.

XRA also hosted a panel at the XR Developer's Conference (XRDC) in October, furthering the discourse around this important topic. The discussion brought together industry leaders, outside experts, developers, and manufacturers, and focused on identifying the tools needed to create safe spaces. The discussion saw an exchange of best practices and shined a light on industry strategies for continuing to build trust in XR experiences.

For more information on the XR Primer, visit https://xra.org/research-standards/

