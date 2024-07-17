XR for Remote Operations and Monitoring to Reach 132.5 Million Users by 2030

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote operations and monitoring, commanding and controlling operations from a distance, are an apt pairing for Extended Reality (XR). Overlaying digital information onto real-world or virtual site representations enables operators to track performance, identify issues, and predict maintenance needs without being physically present. ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, forecasts XR users to reach 22.5 million by 2024 and 132.5 million users by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 43.7%.

"Remote operations and monitoring have been used for multiple verticals for some time, but XR can elevate its use significantly. Digital twins of an environment, machine, or any product/service that requires regular maintenance can prevent faults and severe downtime. Companies have shown that XR is crucial for health and safety measures, preventing employees from exposing themselves to hazardous environments," explains Matilda Beinat, Augmented and Virtual Reality Analyst at ABI Research. "XR enables accurate and immersive remote inspections and reduces travel requirements. This leads to cost savings and supports sustainability, both of which are becoming increasingly important for organizations."

Remote operations and monitoring applications are growing significantly within the XR ecosystem, especially for agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. Digi International, ARuVR, TeamViewer, and Intuitive have been using a combination of remote technologies, XR, and no-code solutions, allowing for connections to multiple devices. "Connectivity requirements will be a large discussion point for XR in remote operations. This is inevitable because to maintain and monitor devices/machines remotely, updates and issues need to be seen in real-time," Beinat points out. As Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi technology update, allowing for multi-link operations as well, XR for remote operations and monitoring will quickly become an essential device in addition to current remote operation methodologies.

"Use cases show that XR for remote operations and monitoring offers immediate and effective support. As connectivity methods improve and investments toward XR adoption increase, the user base for XR devices, specifically for remote operations and monitoring, will increase drastically," concludes Beinat.

These findings are from ABI Research's Remote Operation and Monitoring in XR report. This report is part of the company's Augmented and Virtual Reality research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

