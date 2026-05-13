XRDNA and University of Utah Launch Strategic R&D Partnership Built on Mission Fabric™ to Power the Next Generation of Executable Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRDNA, a leader in spatial computing and executable systems, today announced a landmark strategic research and development partnership with the University of Utah's John and Marcia Price College of Engineering. The collaboration establishes a multi-year framework to transform advanced research into real-world, operational systems across aerospace, defense, infrastructure, and beyond.

Charles Musgrave (left), Dean of the John and Marcia Price College of Engineering at the University of Utah, and Charles Adelman (right), CEO and co-founder of XRDNA, shown in a split image representing the expansion of Mission Fabric to universities, an initiative advancing collaboration across AI, engineering, defense, aerospace, and industrial innovation.

The agreement creates a formal structure for ongoing joint research initiatives, enabling both organizations to define and execute targeted R&D programs through collaborative task orders, shared resources, and coordinated innovation efforts.

As one of the original ARPANET nodes, the University of Utah helped lay the foundation for the internet. Through this partnership with XRDNA, that legacy evolves—moving from a connected web to an executable one, where systems don't just communicate, they act.

At the center of this transformation is XRDNA's Mission Fabric™ — the company's real-time orchestration layer designed to unify identity, security, infrastructure, and execution into a continuously coordinated system. Mission Fabric™ will serve as the foundational layer upon which the University of Utah can build next-generation research, operational systems, and cross-domain innovation initiatives.

Together with XRDNA's Elastic Vector Addressing (eVa) and Spheres of Influence (SoI) technologies, Mission Fabric™ enables physical infrastructure, laboratories, sensors, data systems, and digital environments to operate as a living, executable ecosystem rather than disconnected silos.

"This partnership represents a fundamental shift in how innovation happens," said Charles Adelman, Founder and CEO of XRDNA. "Mission Fabric™ is the orchestration layer that turns infrastructure into executable systems. By partnering with the University of Utah, we're creating a living R&D environment where research, operations, and real-world deployment can function as one continuously coordinated system."

The collaboration focuses on building a unified R&D operating system that integrates infrastructure, data, workflows, and research capabilities into a coordinated, real-time ecosystem capable of accelerating discovery and deployment.

"We are living through a period of rapid technological disruption, and engineering colleges have a responsibility to help shape that future rather than simply respond to it," said Charles Musgrave, Dean of the John and Marcia Price College of Engineering at the University of Utah. "Our partnership with XRDNA gives our faculty and students an excellent opportunity to collaborate with an industry partner with pioneering technology on complex systems-level challenges involving data, infrastructure, sensing, aerospace, defense, and digital engineering. Our goal is to create an environment where research, education, and real-world problem solving reinforce one another—and where promising ideas can move more quickly from the lab into practical use."

Key areas of collaboration include:

Defense and Space Systems: Advancing adaptive, coordinated mission networks

Advancing adaptive, coordinated mission networks Multimodal Sensor Systems: Transforming raw signals into real-time, actionable intelligence

Transforming raw signals into real-time, actionable intelligence Materials Innovation: Creating closed-loop engineering systems for continuous optimization

Creating closed-loop engineering systems for continuous optimization Digital Twins & Infrastructure: Building real-time, spatially aware models of physical systems

Building real-time, spatially aware models of physical systems Executable Research Environments: Enabling coordinated, secure, and continuously adaptive R&D ecosystems powered by Mission Fabric™

Under the agreement, both parties retain ownership of their existing intellectual property while enabling structured pathways for commercialization of jointly developed innovations, including exclusive licensing opportunities within defined fields such as space systems and advanced sensing.

The partnership reinforces Utah's growing role as a national leader in advanced technology and innovation, positioning the region at the forefront of next-generation R&D ecosystems.

Together, XRDNA and the University of Utah are building a new paradigm—where research is no longer static, but continuously coordinated, executable, and impactful.

About XRDNA

XRDNA is a spatial computing and executable systems company building the foundational technologies for real-time coordination across physical and digital environments. Through its core platform technologies — Elastic Vector Addressing (eVa), Spheres of Influence (SoI), and Mission Fabric™ — XRDNA transforms infrastructure into intelligent, secure, and executable systems capable of operating in dynamic, real-world environments. The company's technologies are designed to support next-generation applications across aerospace, defense, critical infrastructure, industrial operations, digital twins, and advanced research ecosystems.

For more information, visit https://xrdna.io/.

About the University of Utah John and Marcia Price College of Engineering

The John and Marcia Price College of Engineering at the University of Utah is a nationally recognized leader in engineering research, innovation, and education. Located in Salt Lake City, the College advances breakthroughs across aerospace, biomedical engineering, materials science, computing, sensing systems, and energy technologies. As one of the original ARPANET nodes that helped lay the foundation for the modern internet, the University of Utah has a long history of pioneering transformative technologies and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration that drives real-world impact.

For more information, visit https://www.price.utah.edu/.

SOURCE XRDNA Inc