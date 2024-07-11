XRDNA Founder and CEO Charles Adelman Joins OMA3's Board of Directors to Support the Consortium's Mission to Building the Open Metaverse

In addition, XRDNA will help set standards and build infrastructure that unifies the metaverse, including a spatial computing IP addressing system that enables interoperability between users, devices, applications, systems, and digital assets



ZUG, Switzerland, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XRDNA Inc, the spatial computing platform creating interoperability between virtual and extended reality applications, today announced its Founder and CEO Charles Adelman has joined the board of OMA3, the organization focused on setting standards to accelerate innovation in the metaverse. In addition, XRDNA will support open source building and infrastructure, including a volumetric domain and IP addressing system that creates interoperability, allowing for adoption across industries and technologies.



In doing so, XRDNA will support building an open, decentralized, user-owned metaverse that is governed by its users and members. This will enable extended and virtual reality users to move seamlessly across environments and applications with their digital artifacts, like NFTs, which will create reinforcing network effects amongst early OMA3 adopters.

Charles Adelman is the Founder and CEO of XRDNA. He has joined the OMA3 board of directors to support the consortium's mission to build the open metaverse.

"Charles' passion around building a critical foundation for the open metaverse make him a fantastic addition the board of directors and I'm confident that with his insight and leadership OMA3 will realize its vision of building the next generation of the internet," said Dirk Lueth, Co-CEO of Upland and Chairperson of OMA3. "XRDNA has a promising solution to building an open, connected immersive web that unlocks the full potential of spatial computing platforms. I'm thrilled to be working with Charles and his team to realize our joint mission."

OMA3 is an international consortium based in Switzerland dedicated to enabling the open, interoperable, and user-owned metaverse. To realize this mission, OMA3 produces specifications, runs open source projects, and operates Web3 infrastructure with the support of the organization's leaders and community. OMA3 membership is open to all organizations aligned with its mission.

"Over the past decade, I've spent much of my career building technologies focused on addressing, search, indexing, and the user experience of spatial computing and I've realized that interoperability requires structure and collaboration and I'm thrilled to work with OMA3 and its board of directors to make this a reality," said Adelman. "XRDNA's mission, my passion, and OMA3's goals closely align, and with the backing of the dozens of companies and hundreds of engineers that are part of the consortium, I am confident we can create an open, interoperable metaverse—starting by building a registry firmly rooted in open source principles."

XRDNA's spatial computing registry system builds on—and integrates with—registry and DNS technologies that were built for Web2 platforms, like ICANN. The IP addressing system creates interoperability and unification across metaversal Web2 and Web3 walled gardens, for a seamless spatial computing experience, even as users jump from one virtual location to another.

XRDNA also provides a search and wayfinding tool that works across both the real and virtual worlds. The platform connects users with all the data, applications, and tools they need through an interoperable framework where users retain full control and ownership of their personal data and personas. The tool is currently in alpha and access can be requested through the XRDNA community.

In addition to serving on the OMA3 Board of Directors, Adelman and XRDNA also support the Metaverse Standards Forum (MSF), World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), and VR/AR Association (VRARA).

ABOUT XRDNA

XRDNA is a spatial computing platform that enables custom search, wayfinding, and navigation across the real and virtual worlds, creating interoperability between users, devices, systems and digital assets.

This is accomplished through XRDNA's foundational elastic vector addressing (eVa) system, a base layer network infrastructure that securely connects across IRL (in real life), extended, and virtual realities, all while ensuring users retain full control and ownership of their personal data and personas.

At the heart of XRDNA's technology is a personalized and trusted spatial assistant known as the Map of Everything (MoE). Through a combination of AI, security, and unique user experiences, MoE brings everything together into a simplified and visual environment.

When using XRDNA's platform, users maintain constant control of their data and interactions by defining personalized containers known as Spheres of Influence, which provide a zero-trust security layer that enables elastic, user-controlled interactions. Through this patented technology, users decide who can access which experiences and data, and for how long—maintaining total control throughout the journey.

