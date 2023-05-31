XRHealth Announces its Virtual Therapeutic Care Solution for the Lenovo VXR Utilizing Snapdragon Spaces

The Integration Enables Developers to Create Immersive Healthcare Experiences in AR/VR/MR With Lenovo's ThinkReality VRX that Supports Snapdragon Spaces XR Development Platform

BOSTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, a Boston-based developer and operator of virtual treatment rooms, announces today their adoption of Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform for the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX. The integration will enable XRHealth developers to create immersive experiences in AR/VR/MR for the healthcare industry. Lenovo's ThinkReality VRX is one of the first headsets launched with Snapdragon Spaces to empower developers to expand the XR ecosystem. Lenovo ThinkReality VRX will now be preloaded with XRHealth therapeutic solutions.

"Snapdragon Spaces is created to provide application developers the software tools to build immersive XR solutions and innovate using immersive technology," said Martin Herdina, Senior Director, Product Management, XR. "XR Health brings impressive technology to the table in their virtual healthcare and therapy solution, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is excited to work with them as part of its rapidly growing XR enterprise ecosystem."

Lenovo and Qualcomm Technologies have long worked together to expand the enterprise metaverse and virtual workspaces. With XRHealth's adoption of Snapdragon Spaces, developers will be able to create immersive VR healthcare experiences on devices powered by Snapdragon®, offering developers the option to develop VR, AR, or MR experiences on the leading headsets for training and collaboration in 3D. Lenovo's ThinkReality VRX headset that will support both Snapdragon Spaces and XRHealth will be available in Q3 of 2023.

"We are excited to integrate our solution on Snapdragon Spaces and Lenovo ThinkReality VRX to enable developers to build innovative experiences that will revolutionize therapeutic care," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "We are honored to join Qualcomm Technologies' first cohort of companies developing on VRX using Snapdragon Spaces technology."

This announcement comes at the heels of XRHealth announcing a merger with Amelia Virtual Care which has created a XR therapeutic powerhouse, addressing both physical and mental health issues.

XRHealth will demonstrate the headset at AWE in Santa Clara, CA during May 31-June 2 at Lenovo's booth #219 and Qualcomm's booth #205 at Hall A.

About XRHealth

XRHealth operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE-registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. https://www.xr.health/ .

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact:

DeeDee Rudenstein, [email protected]

SOURCE XRHealth