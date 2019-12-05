XRHealth Announces Telehealth VR/AR Medical Platform that Connects Doctors and Patients Remotely

MAUI, Hawaii, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leading provider of extended reality and therapeutic AR and VR applications for the medical industry, today announced at the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Tech Summit, the telehealth VR/AR medical platform that connects doctors and patients from remote locations. The telehealth platform allows doctors to continuously monitor vital data to both measure and determine a plan to achieve optimal health.

The VR and AR telehealth platforms are revolutionizing the way doctors and patients interact, providing healthcare physicians with accurate data in real-time to determine how to best treat patients. The digital health market is expected to reach $536.6B by 2025, with hospitals around the world adopting innovative technologies to improve patient healthcare. Just last month XRHealth and Sheba Medical Center, ranked by Newsweek at the 10th best hospital in the world, announced that they partnered to create the first fully VR-based hospital, utilizing XRHealth's technology throughout each department.

"With the roll out of 5G throughout the globe, the new technology implications for the telehealth industry are enormous," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Patients will be able to use high bandwidth technology like virtual reality or augmented reality anywhere they are located – whether in a rural or urban area. Healthcare will become much more affordable and accessible to anyone while innovation will be endless."

The XRHealth telehealth platform allows patients to grant access to their healthcare data to key participants – doctors, caregivers, or family members – so that anyone crucial to their recovery process can monitor key medical insights. The loop of communication between doctors and patients can help medical experts pinpoint more precise healthcare plans based on real-time data.

"As a member of the Qualcomm® XR Enterprise Program, XRHealth illustrates our program charter which connects our transformative technology such as 5G with innovative solutions like the Telehealth VR/AR Medical Platform to help drive mass adoption of XR in the enterprise," said Brian Vogelsang, senior director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "In Maui, we are excited to showcase the telehealth platform for the first time to demonstrate the vast potential of XR as a way to accelerate overall wellness and health while transforming how hospitals and healthcare facilities enrich the lives of physicians and patients."

About XRHealth

XRHealth, formerly known as VRHealth, is the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications providing both VR and AR solutions for the medical industry. XRHealth is the first certified Extended Reality medical company in the world; their Medical Applications are FDA & CE Registered. They provide first-of-its-kind healthcare technology that helps clinicians better manage their patients' care via specialized extended reality technology solutions and data analysis. The XR platforms collect and examine user data through artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics in real-time, consistently enabling healthcare providers to enhance their users' and payers' healthcare experiences. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training, to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Israel and Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/ .

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm XR Enterprise Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

CONTACT: DeeDee Rudenstein, drudenstein@propelsc.com, 267-521-9654

SOURCE XRHealth

Related Links

https://www.xr.health

