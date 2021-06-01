XRHealth Announces XR (Augmented/Virtual Reality) Therapy to Address Mental Health Conditions and Substance Abuse

BOSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, announces today that the XRHealth XR (augmented/virtual reality) therapy platform will now treat mental health conditions as well as substance abuse issues. XRHealth takes a holistic approach to wellness, treating both physical and emotional conditions, addressing the mind-body connection.

In research that was featured in Health Affairs, they found among patients 18+ that were diagnosed with a mental health disorder, 55.8% also had four or more medical issues, proving the importance of addressing the mind-body connection. XRHealth found a similar pattern when treating patients for physical/occupational therapy – many patients had coexisting symptoms of stress and anxiety. XRHealth is now treating those conditions separately with psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers who are all using the XRHealth XR Therapy platform as the primary treatment device.

The CDC also reported that as of June 2020, 13% of US adults either began or increased substance abuse as a way of coping with COVID-19. Additionally, ODMAP recorded that in the beginning of COVID-19, there was an 18% increase in overdoses. To address this heightened issue, XRHealth is now treating substance abuse in both individual counseling and group therapy.

"During COVID-19, we have seen a spike in the use of narcotics and an overwhelming need to address anxiety and stress," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "There are many platforms to treat patient mental health conditions, but we believe that the 3D medium is more powerful than a 2D interface and can reach more patients effectively."

The XRHealth XR Platform is HIPAA-compliant and collects individual patient real-time quantitative data, enabling extensive patient monitoring and progress tracking. Virtual treatment rooms are immersive and engaging, accelerating recovery, and encouraging patient compliance.

"Effective treatment of stress, anxiety and substance abuse requires knowledge, skills and compassion. At XRHealth we offer all three, enhanced by a new way to improve compliance and, therefore, results," says Orit Avni-Barron, MD, Psychiatrist at XRHealth.

Mental health and substance abuse treatment will be available for patients in Massachusetts beginning June 1st and will be available in other states in the coming months.

About XRHealth:

XRHealth operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Clinics, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and it's R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/.

