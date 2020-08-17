XRHealth Appoints Deepa Javeri as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the global leader in extended reality therapeutic applications and XR telehealth services , today announced Deepa Javeri – a seasoned, global financial expert and executive – has been named Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Javeri's appointment comes at an exciting moment of global growth and expansion for XRHealth. Prior to joining XRHealth, she served as the Chief Financial Officer at FRANK, where she closed a $10m Series A financing round. Earlier in her career, Javeri spent fifteen years as a capital markets investor most recently at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Throughout her time at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, she held a variety of positions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe focused on equity portfolio management, corporate bankruptcies, and reorganizations.

"Deepa brings XRHealth a high level of expertise in fundraising, resource allocation, strategic planning and international financial markets at a time when our company is growing exponentially,'' says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Having her on board will enable XRHealth to continue to expand both domestically and internationally."

"We are living in a moment that is asking us to transform the way healthcare is delivered," says Deepa Javeri, CFO at XRHealth. "It is exciting to be part of a team that is answering that call. At XRHealth, we are revolutionizing remote patient care."

About XRHealth

XRHealth is harnessing extended reality technology to transform the way patients experience healthcare. XRHealth's Telehealth Clinic operates in the US, Israel and Australia, utilizing immersive medical applications which are FDA & CE registered. Using an advanced data analytics platform and external controls, XRHealth-certified clinicians manage and customize their patients' care. The company currently offers physical and occupational therapy, with plans for growth into other areas of care. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.xr.health/.

For additional information please contact:

DeeDee Rudenstein

267-521-9654

SOURCE XRHealth

Related Links

https://www.xr.health/

