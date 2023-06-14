XRHealth Awarded Patent for Closed Loop Biofeedback for Therapy in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

XRHealth's Will Combine the Apple Watch and the New Apple Vision Pro to Create a Closed Loop System for Closed Loop AI-based Treatment

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leading spatial therapeutic platform, announces that they were awarded a patent for closed loop biofeedback for therapy in virtual reality and augmented reality. XRHealth's technology uses biometric and motion data to adjust training and treatment protocols, directly engaging with patients' responses to adjust and enhance therapy.

XRHealth was awarded U.S. Patent No. 11523773 B2 that describes how XRHealth collects biometric and motion data to provide insights to a learning system that determines the adjustment of the training and treatment protocols. The biometric data that is collected reflects the patient's physiological or psychological state and indicates how the body and cognition function during therapy. Some biometrics collected include heart rate, blood pressure, breathing rate, inhalation/exhalation volume, perspiration, and more. The first use of this patent will be to combine the Apple watch with the new Apple Vision Pro to create a closed loop system to provide closed loop AI-based treatment.

"The new patent enables XRHealth to tailor treatments to the direct biological responses of our patients in real-time, allowing us to create powerful solutions with strong impact," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Biofeedback provides unique insight into the individual responses and needs of patients and 'shows' our solution how to interact with them and adjust treatment as necessary. We believe that with the combination of the Apple watch, Apple Vision Pro headset, and our IP,  we will be able to create AI closed loop treatments that will be very powerful for people around the world."

In 2020, XRHealth was awarded a patent that enabled XRHealth to create XR-based therapy based on biofeedback that measured heart rate variability, EEG, galvanic skin response, and other critical responses to address pain management. The patent was the first step in enabling XRHealth to leverage biofeedback to customize patient care.

About XRHealth
XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare by harnessing spatial computing. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/

